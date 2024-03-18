  1. Skip to content
Combining wind and solar – a gamechanger for India?

Aadya Baoni | Jessica Goel
March 18, 2024

Wind-solar hybrid systems offer many advantages over their standalone counterparts. Gujarat in particular is investing in the technology. Could it help India cut fossil fuels? Check out the pros and cons of this emerging technology.

Aadya Baoni
Aadya Baoni Aadya Baoni is a multimedia journalist based in India. She is a freelance reporter for Eco India.
Portrait shot of Jessica Goel
Jessica Goel Climate and environment reporter for Eco India
