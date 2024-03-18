Combining wind and solar – a gamechanger for India?

ClimateIndiaCombining wind and solar – a gamechanger for India?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoClimateIndiaAadya Baoni | Jessica Goel03/18/2024March 18, 2024Wind-solar hybrid systems offer many advantages over their standalone counterparts. Gujarat in particular is investing in the technology. Could it help India cut fossil fuels? Check out the pros and cons of this emerging technology.https://p.dw.com/p/4dV8oAdvertisement