Combining planting rice and fish farming in Tamil Nadu

Prasanth Sundaramoorthy | Wolf Gebhardt04/16/2024April 16, 2024All too often, farming in India is a debt trap. But zero budget farming doesn't require credit or purchased inputs and is becoming increasingly widespread. We meet a farmer in Tamil Nadu who is successfully combining planting rice with fish farming.