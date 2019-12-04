 Colorado wildfires cause mass destruction — in pictures | All media content | DW | 31.12.2021

News

Colorado wildfires cause mass destruction — in pictures

Tens of thousands of people in Colorado have been evacuated as fast-moving wildfires tore through the area.

  • Homes burn as a wildfire rips through a development near Rock Creek Village

    Two significant fires

    The US state of Colorado saw wildfires rip through two towns on Thursday, causing severe damage to property. According to local authorities, there were "two significant fires, fueled by dry conditions and very high winds."

  • Flames explode as wildfires burned near a small shopping center

    Thousands flee their homes

    Tens of thousands of people living in the Colorado towns of Louisville and Superior had to be evacuated from their homes. The fires, which started early Thursday, razed several buildings, including homes and businesses, to the ground, authorities said.

  • Flames explode as wildfires burned near a small shopping center

    Too early to know about fatalities

    While no fatalities had been reported, authorities said it was still too early to tell if there had been any fire-related casualties. However, a local sheriff said injuries or fatalities could be expected looking at the magnitude and intensity of the fire.

  • A police vehicle passes by on the road

    State of emergency

    Colorado Governor Jared Polis has declared a state of emergency, allowing for emergency aid and relief funding to reach the affected area. He said the fires were different from previous blazes in the state as it was burning right where people live.

  • Structures burn, including an Element Hotel, as a wind-driven wildfire forced evacuation of the Superior suburb of Boulder

    Extreme conditions impede firefighting

    Boulder County has been experiencing very dry conditions with the US Drought Monitor listing the area's drought as "extreme." Winds of over 100 miles (160 kilometers) an hour were also fanning flames in some parts, impeding firefighting efforts. However, authorities said windy conditions were expected to calm down going into Friday.


  • Homes burn as a wildfire rips through a development near Rock Creek Village

Read also

Homes are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Lafitte, La. The weather died down shortly before dawn. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Climate change: Cost of weather disasters surged in 2021 27.12.2021

The 10 most expensive weather disasters of 2021 caused more than $170 billion (€150 billion) in damages, UK charity Christian Aid has reported. That's up $20 billion on last year's figure.

16.09.2021 In this picture released by the National Park Service on September 16, 2021, firefighters wrap the historic General Sherman Tree, estimated to be around 2,300 to 2,700 years old, with fire-proof blankets in Sequoia National Park, California. - The world's biggest trees were being wrapped in fire-proof blankets Thursday in an effort to protect them from huge blazes tearing through the drought-stricken western United States. A grove of ancient sequoias, including the 275-foot (83-meter) General Sherman Tree -- the largest in the world -- were getting aluminum cladding to fend off the flames. Firefighters were also clearing brush and pre-positioning engines among the 2,000 ancient trees in California's Sequoia National Park, incident commanders said. (Photo by Handout / NATIONAL PARK SERVICE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / NATIONAL PARK SERVICE/ HO - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

California wildfire threatens world's largest tree 17.09.2021

Firefighters are rushing to save General Sherman and a grove of around 2,000 other sequoias. They are hoping the Giant Forest will survive unscathed.

The Old Venetian Port of Chania is lined with shops and restaurants, drawing many tourists. Alt text: One side of the Venetian port of Chania, Crete shines in the sunlight

Greece meets tourism target, prepares for next year 09.11.2021

On larger islands popular with tour operators, like Crete and Rhodes, September and October were busier than expected. Those in the industry wonder what 2022 will bring.

Wildfires - Consequences of a Warming World

Wildfires - Consequences of a Warming World 19.08.2021

Natural drought cycles and human activity have led to a rise in massive wildfires in recent years. Forest fires in Siberia, the US, Canada, and the Mediterranean are also caused by climate change. We look for solutions.