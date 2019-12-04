Colorado wildfires cause mass destruction — in pictures
Tens of thousands of people in Colorado have been evacuated as fast-moving wildfires tore through the area.
Two significant fires
The US state of Colorado saw wildfires rip through two towns on Thursday, causing severe damage to property. According to local authorities, there were "two significant fires, fueled by dry conditions and very high winds."
Thousands flee their homes
Tens of thousands of people living in the Colorado towns of Louisville and Superior had to be evacuated from their homes. The fires, which started early Thursday, razed several buildings, including homes and businesses, to the ground, authorities said.
Too early to know about fatalities
While no fatalities had been reported, authorities said it was still too early to tell if there had been any fire-related casualties. However, a local sheriff said injuries or fatalities could be expected looking at the magnitude and intensity of the fire.
State of emergency
Colorado Governor Jared Polis has declared a state of emergency, allowing for emergency aid and relief funding to reach the affected area. He said the fires were different from previous blazes in the state as it was burning right where people live.
Extreme conditions impede firefighting
Boulder County has been experiencing very dry conditions with the US Drought Monitor listing the area's drought as "extreme." Winds of over 100 miles (160 kilometers) an hour were also fanning flames in some parts, impeding firefighting efforts. However, authorities said windy conditions were expected to calm down going into Friday.
