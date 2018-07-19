Cologne ricin plotters bought a hamster to test biological weapon

The wife of a Tunisian man who was detained last month over a ricin-based biological weapon plot was also arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of being an accomplice. German federal prosecutors said the 43-year-old German woman, named only as Yasmin H, was suspected of helping prepare an act of violence and helping produce biological weapons.

Her husband, Sief Allah H. was arrested on June 12 for "planning a serious act of violent subversion."

Hamster conspirator

Prosecutors allege that Yasmin H, reportedly a convert to Islam, allowed her husband to use her online accounts to order ingredients to make ricin. The couple allegedly then to have bought a hamster to test the effectiveness of the toxin.

On Tuesday, prosecutors said Yasmin H. had organized also a trip to Poland for her husband in late 2017 to buy explosive materials.

Ricin is found in the seeds of the castor oil plant

Islamist connection

Sief Allah H. was thought to have followed instructions on making a ricin bomb disseminated online by Islamic State (IS). Prosecutors said that — although he started buying the equipment and ingredients to make ricin in mid-May, including thousands of "castor seeds and an electric coffee grinder" — they still lacked specific details of an attack plan.

Biological weapon

According to federal prosecutors, about 3,150 castor bean seeds — more than three times the number initially suspected — and 84.3 milligrams of ricin were found in the suspect's apartment.

Ricin is 6,000 times more potent than cyanide and is lethal in minute doses if swallowed, inhaled or injected. It has no known antidote.

