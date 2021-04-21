Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
A chemical weapon is a specialized munition that can cause death, injury, temporary incapacitation or sensory irritation through its chemical action. They are classified as weapons of mass destruction.
Chemical weapons are distinct from nuclear weapons, biological weapons, and radiological weapons. Munitions or other delivery devices designed to deliver them, whether filled or unfilled, are also considered weapons. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to chemical weapons.
Despite EU restrictions, German companies were involved in exporting chemicals to Syria, a report has uncovered. The ingredients can be used to make sarin gas — a nerve agent repeatedly used in Syria's devastating war.
A meeting of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) turned bitter this week as members argued over the global watchdog's new powers to investigate attacks and name the perpetrators. Teri Schultz takes a look at the huge controversy that unfolded in The Hague and what happens next.
