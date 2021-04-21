Visit the new DW website

Chemical weapons

A chemical weapon is a specialized munition that can cause death, injury, temporary incapacitation or sensory irritation through its chemical action. They are classified as weapons of mass destruction.

Chemical weapons are distinct from nuclear weapons, biological weapons, and radiological weapons. Munitions or other delivery devices designed to deliver them, whether filled or unfilled, are also considered weapons. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to chemical weapons.

A woman lies on a stretcher inside a hospital after what the Syrian state media said was a suspected toxic gas attack in Aleppo, Syria November 24, 2018. Picture taken November 24, 2018. SANA/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS IMAGE

Syria stripped of voting rights by chemical weapons watchdog 21.04.2021

Syria has been stripped of its voting rights at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), after the UN body repeatedly found it to have used chemical weapons in its civil war.
IDLIB, SYRIA - APRIL 4: Children get treatment at a hospital after Assad Regime forces attacked with chlorine gas to Khan Shaykhun town of Idlib, Syria on April 4, 2017. Mohammed Karkas / Anadolu Agency |

Syria used chemical weapons on civilians in 2018: OPCW 12.04.2021

A new report from a chemical weapons watchdog says the Syrian air force dropped a chlorine-packed barrel bomb on the rebel-held Syrian city of Saraqib in 2018.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands near law enforcement agents in a hallway of a business centre, which houses the office of his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), in Moscow on December 26, 2019. - Russian police on December 26, 2019 conducted fresh searches at Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's anti-corruption foundation, with his team calling the raid a new bid to disrupt their work. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP) (Photo by DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Navalny poisoning: 'These are not just normal FSB officers' 14.12.2020

DW spoke with Bellingcat reporter Aric Toler about the attempted murder of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny — and about the chemical weapons experts who were following the opposition leader when he was poisoned.
FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny delivers a speech during a rally to demand the release of jailed protesters, who were detained during opposition demonstrations for fair elections, in Moscow, Russia September 29, 2019/File Photo/File Photo

Russia accuses Germany of spreading misinformation on Navalny 30.11.2020

Russia said Germany used "megaphone diplomacy" and a "mass disinformation campaign" regarding Alexei Navalny's poisoning. The comments came at a meeting of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.
16.12.2011, Damskus, Syrien, Shadows of Syrians are reflected on a giant poster showing President Bashar Assad, during a supporting rally in Damascus, Syria, Friday, Dec. 16, 2011. Syrian security forces opened fire on anti-government protesters after Friday prayers at several locations around the country, while the army sent reinforcements into a southern area where military defectors recently launched deadly attacks on regime troops. (AP Photo/Muzaffar Salman) |

How Germany could indict Syria's Assad for war crimes 27.11.2020

German federal prosecutors are investigating evidence of chemical warfare in Syria. DW and Der Spiegel gained exclusive access to witnesses and documents that form part of the landmark inquiry.
BERLIN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 19: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY Äì MANDATORY CREDIT - ALEXET NAVALNY'S INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT / HANDOUT - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) A photo shared on Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny's instagram account shows Alexey Navalny at Charite Hospital as his treatment continues in Berlin, Germany on September 19, 2020. Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny was poisoned, German doctors from a clinic where he is being treated announced on Monday, Aug. 24. Alexey Navalny's Instagram Account / Handout / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

OPCW: Novichok found on Alexei Navalny samples 06.10.2020

Germany said the findings from the world's chemical weapons agency proved that Navalny was poisoned. Blood and urine samples from Navalny contained a "cholinesterase inhibitor" similar to two Novichok chemicals.
Der irakische Präsident Saddam Hussein (M) besichtigt am 3.7.1984 einen Schützengraben der irakischen Armee an der Frontlinie nahe Basra im Süden des Irak.

An enduring conflict — 40 years since start of Iran-Iraq war 20.09.2020

The Iran-Iraq war is one of the deadliest military conflicts in the Middle East. The eight-year-long conflict, which saw the use of chemical weapons, killed thousands of people and divided the region on sectarian lines.
25.08.2020*** Berlin: Das Bettenhochhaus der Berliner Charite ist hinter dem Reichstagsgebäude zu sehen (durch Fensterscheibe fotografiert). In der Klinik wird der russische Oppositionelle Nawalny behandelt. Ärzte der Berliner Charite gehen davon aus, dass der Kremlkritiker vergiftet wurde. Foto: Christoph Soeder/dpa

Alexei Navalny: Aides say Novichok found on water bottle 17.09.2020

The Russian politician's team claims the nerve agent Novichok was found on water bottles in his hotel room. Germany has asked the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to analyze Navalny's samples.
A Syrian forces Sukhoi Su-22 flies over the rebel-held besieged town of Arbin, in the Eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of Damascus, during an air strike on November 18, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Amer ALMOHIBANY (Photo credit should read AMER ALMOHIBANY/AFP via Getty Images)

Syria's al-Assad forces accused of using chemical weapons 09.04.2020

A team of special investigators from a global watchdog has said the Damascus government air forces deployed chemical weapons in western Syria, including on a hospital. The Russia-backed regime denied the claims.

Demonstration gegen die syrischen Chemiewaffen-Angriffe, Hamburg, Hamburg, Deutschland, Europa | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

German firms sent weapons-grade chemicals to Syria despite sanctions — report 25.06.2019

Despite EU restrictions, German companies were involved in exporting chemicals to Syria, a report has uncovered. The ingredients can be used to make sarin gas — a nerve agent repeatedly used in Syria's devastating war.
A damaged vehicle lies next to a crater cased by reported air strikes by the Syrian regime ally Russia, in the town of Kafranbel in the rebel-held part of the Syrian Idlib province on May 20, 2019. - According to a war monitor, air strikes by regime ally Russia resumed on the Idlib region late yesterday, after shelling and rocket fire by regime forces earlier in the day killed six civilians. (Photo by OMAR HAJ KADOUR / AFP) (Photo credit should read OMAR HAJ KADOUR/AFP/Getty Images)

US warns Syria over suspected chemical weapons attack 22.05.2019

Washington has told Syria that it will "respond quickly and appropriately" to any chemical weapons use. The threat comes as a fragile ceasefire in rebel-held Idlib risks unraveling.

The former rebel Syrian town of Douma on the outskirts of Damascus is seen on April 17, 2018 after the Syrian army declared that all anti-regime forces have left Eastern Ghouta, following a blistering two month offensive on the rebel enclave. At the start of the year Eastern Ghouta was a sprawling semi-rural area just east of Damascus, home to almost 400,000 inhabitants, which had already endured several years under a government siege that slashed access to food, medicine and other goods. The Syrian government and allied forces launched a massive assault on February 18 to retake the enclave, which had been out of regime control since 2012. / AFP PHOTO / STRINGER (Photo credit should read STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images)

OPCW confirms chemical weapons use in Douma, Syria 01.03.2019

The OPCW fact-finding mission said there were reasonable grounds that toxic chemicals had been used in the Syrian town of Douma, near Damascus in April 2018. The investigation did not assign blame.
Employees in protective gear prepare to dismantle a dummy grenade during a demonstration in a chemical weapons disposal facility at GEKA (Gesellschaft zur Entsorgung von chemischen Kampfstoffen und Ruestungsaltlasten) in Munster, northern Germany, on October 30, 2013. The state-owned GEKA is a reference laboratory for the Organsation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). AFP PHOTO / PHILIPP GUELLAND (Photo credit should read PHILIPP GUELLAND/AFP/Getty Images)

EU hits Russians, Syria with sanctions over chemical weapons 21.01.2019

The EU has targeted individuals in Syria and Russia with links to chemical weapons attacks. The bloc has been discussing the new sanctions regime since late last year, prompted by the Skripal poisoning in the UK.
A woman breathes through an oxygen mask after what the Syrian state media said was a suspected toxic gas attack in Aleppo, Syria November 24, 2018. Picture taken November 24, 2018. SANA/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS IMAGE

Russia bombs militants after Aleppo 'chlorine' attack 25.11.2018

Russian warplanes have struck rebel targets thought to have been behind a toxic gas attack on Aleppo that left dozens of people needing hospital treatment. Moscow accused militants of firing shells containing chlorine.
A German emergency worker looks out of a tent for decontamination during a joint anti-terror exercise of German authorities in Berlin, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. German police and rescue services practice the reaction after a terror attack with biological chemical weapons at a training area in the German capital. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) |

Inside Europe: New powers for chemical arms watchdog 23.11.2018

A meeting of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) turned bitter this week as members argued over the global watchdog's new powers to investigate attacks and name the perpetrators. Teri Schultz takes a look at the huge controversy that unfolded in The Hague and what happens next.

DUBLIN, IRELAND - APRIL 30: Flags of the European Union countries are gathered together ahead of the EU enlargement ceremony April 30, 2004 in Dublin, Ireland. Ten new nations, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia will tomorrow become members of the EU, in the biggest expansion of the Union since it began. (Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images)

Inside Europe 22.11.2018 23.11.2018

The OPCW to name and shame those behind chemical weapons attacks - The growing rift between Italy and the EU – Italy's divisive debate on divorce - The Czech Republic's same-sex marriage debate – The AfD introduces a controversial online platform for kids - Former prime minister of Macedonia claims asylum in Hungary – Separating church and state in Greece - We try out Sweden's new McVegan burger.
