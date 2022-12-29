  1. Skip to content
Dokumentation "Wiege der Menschheit - Kromdraai" | Sendedatum 13.01.2023
Image: Terranoa
ScienceSouth Africa

Kromdraai and the Cradle of Humankind

45 minutes ago

How did humans evolve? José Braga and his team are researching the missing link between apes and humans. In Kromdraai, South Africa, the paleoanthropologists discover important clues about our direct ancestors.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LSVO
Dokumentation
Image: Terranoa

Their findings provide fascinating insights into the lives of our ancestors and help shed light on crucial steps in our evolution. After all, exactly how mankind’s family tree developed is still a mystery.

At the Kromdraai site, scientists are searching for new evidence. The South African region, also known as the "Cradle of Humankind," is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. So far, however, no one has been able to provide direct evidence of how the transition from apes to humans was made.

Dokumentation
Image: Terranoa

But Professor José Braga suspects that the key to understanding this evolutionary link lies in fossil finds of infants. Thanks to the arrangement of their teeth, they can clearly be seen as "human-like”.
 

Dokumentation
Image: Terranoa

Although decades of excavations have thus far provided no proof of the existence of any "intermediate species”, Braga is not giving up. With the help of modern geology as well as sophisticated 3-D technology, his discoveries could change the way we think about human evolution.  

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

FRI 13.01.2023 – 01:15 UTC
FRI 13.01.2023 – 04:15 UTC
FRI 13.01.2023 – 18:15 UTC
SAT 14.01.2023 – 12:15 UTC
SAT 14.01.2023 – 15:15 UTC
SUN 15.01.2023 – 19:15 UTC
MON 16.01.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

MON 16.01.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

