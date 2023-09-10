Clearing plastic waste out of Lake Victoria

Nature and EnvironmentUgandaClearing plastic waste out of Lake VictoriaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentUgandaJulius Mugambwa | Julia Mielke10/09/2023October 9, 2023Despite limits on some plastics in Uganda, the material is slowly clogging up Lake Victoria. Now a local initiative is working to clean it up by training young divers to retrieve the rubbish from the water.https://p.dw.com/p/4X695Advertisement