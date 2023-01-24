  1. Skip to content
Mike Pence was vice president under Donald TrumpImage: Mark J. Terrill/AP/dpa/picture alliance
PoliticsUnited States of America

US: Classified documents found at Mike Pence's home

32 minutes ago

Pence's lawyer said the documents "were inadvertently boxed and transported." The find is the latest in a string of incidents involving sensitive files discovered at the residences of high-ranking US politicians.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MeOW

Documents labeled as classified were discovered at the Indiana home of former US Vice President Mike Pence last week, according to his lawyer.

"The additional records appear to be a small number of documents bearing classified markings that were inadvertently boxed and transported to the personal home of the former Vice President at the end of the last Administration," attorney Greg Jacob told the National Archives in a letter last week.

He added that Pence was "unaware of the existence of sensitive or classified documents at his personal residence" and that he was "ready and willing to cooperate fully with the National Archives and any appropriate inquiry."

More to come... 

wmr/nm (Reuters, AP)

