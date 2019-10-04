 Clara Schumann year, part one | Music | DW | 04.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Music

Clara Schumann year, part one

Pianist, composer, teacher, impresario and music critic: Clara Schumann was more than just the wife of Robert Schumann, as is clear with all the events commemorating her, 200 years after her birth.

Listen to audio 54:59

Concert Hour: Clara Schumannn year, part one

This hour, performances from the Schumannfest in Bonn.

Clara Schumann is an inspiration to the German-Greek pianist Danae Dörken: "I think it is very impressive that she was ahead of her time," Dörken told DW, "although people criticized her for it and asked her to stop doing certain things. I always admire people that just don't stop where they are but always try out new things and try to expand horizons more and more. That's exactly what she did."

Clara Wieck and Robert Schumann fell in love when she was only 12. Her father didn't approve, and for years they fought for the right to marry. After they finally did, Clara gave birth to eight children and went on frequent concert tours to support the family.

And composing? That was then considered a man's job. Sometimes her husband was supportive of her efforts, sometimes not. After Robert Schumann died at age 46, Clara put down her pen and wrote no more music, so most of her compositions date from her youth. 

Pianist Clara Schumann (Schumannfest)

Clara Schumann

The Schumannfest in Bonn capitalizes on the fact that Robert Schumann spent part of his life in that city. It wasn't a particularly happy part of his life though; he lived out his last years in an asylum for the mentally ill in Endenich, today a suburb of Bonn, and died there at age 46.

His wife survived him by 40 years, and both are interred at a beautiful grave site in Bonn's central cemetery. The onetime asylum is today known as the Schumann House and is a small museum — and a central location for the Schumannfest. 


Clara Schumann
Nocturne in F Major, op. 6, No. 2

Robert Schumann
Waldszenen (Forest Scenes), op. 82 

performed by:
Danae Dörken, piano
Recorded by Deutsche Welle (DW) at DW headquarters in Bonn on June 15, 2019

Danae Dörken smiling and performing on a grand piano (Barbara Frommann)

Danae Dörken

Clara Schumann

Six Songs, op. 13:

  • Ich stand in dunklen Träumen (I stood in dark dreams) 
  • Sie liebten sich beide (They both fell in love)         
  • Liebeszauber (Magic of Love)                 
  • Der Mond kommt still gegangen (The moon comes up softly)  
  • Ich hab' in deinem Auge (I saw in your eye)      
  • Die Stille Lotosblume (The quiet lotus flower) 

Robert Schumann
Six Poems by Nikolaus Lenau and Requiem op. 90: 

  • Lied eines Schmiedes (Song of a Smith) 
  • Meine Rose (My rose) 
  • Kommen und Scheiden (Coming and leaving) 
  • Die Sennin (The Shepherdess) 
  • Einsamkeit (Loneliness) 
  • Der schwere Abend (The heavy evening) 
  • Requiem 

performed by:
Arttu Kataja, baritone
Paulina Tukiainen, piano
Recorded by Deutsche Welle (DW) in the Theater in the Ballroom in Bonn on June 1, 2019

DW recommends

In Salzburg, 'Everyman' is an investment banker

The 99th Salzburg Festival began with a repeat of the 2017 staging of Hugo von Hofmannsthal's mystery play "Jedermann." In it, Russian actress Valery Cheplanova is decked out as a vamp in a pants suit. (22.07.2019)  

Young Euro Classic launches a new season

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the world's largest parade of youth orchestras has music by Beethoven in its sights – but audiences can also expect surprises. (19.07.2019)  

Germany's National Youth Orchestra at 50

This orchestra has given a platform to talented young musicians for half a century now, and under conductors like Karajan, Petrenko and Rattle, most of them have gone on to professional careers in music. (29.04.2019)  

At the Schumannfest, it's about Clara — and other women in music

Wife, mother of eight, pianist, musical adviser, concert manager, composer: Clara Schumann is in the spotlight at Bonn's Schumannfest — along with other female composers and performers. (03.06.2019)  

Satisfying the craving for Bach

Bach is a booming business, as the Bachfest Leipzig has discovered, with more events seeing higher ticket sales. Director Michael Maul is thinking ahead with plans to showcase dozens of choirs from around the world. (25.03.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Concert Hour: Clara Schumannn year, part one  

Related content

Abschluss des 22. Bonner Schumannfests Danae Dörken

Clara Schumann year, part two 04.10.2019

This hour, music by house guests of Robert and Clara Schumann: Brahms, Mendelssohn and Chopin.

Pianistin Clara Schumann

The power woman of classical music: Clara Schumann 13.09.2019

Two centuries after her birth, the composer, critic, impresario, pianist, celebrity, mother and Robert Schumann's wife — and not necessarily in that order — is recognized as a 19th century power woman.

Abschluss des 22. Bonner Schumannfests Danae Dörken

Bonn's Schumannfest: Pianist Danae Dörken on the power of music 17.06.2019

Hailed as one of the rising stars of her generation, the 27-year-old German-Greek pianist is also a festival organizer. She tells DW why artistry fulfills an essential function in people's lives.

Advertisement

Film

Film still The Irishman (Imago Images/Netflix/STX Entertainment)

Martin Scorsese's new gangster film "The Irishman" premieres in New York

World premiere in New York, film festivals around the world, limited release in movie theaters in the US and a Netflix debut in late November: Scorsese's film starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino is a media event.  

Books

Frankfurter Buchmesse 2018 Kamila Shamsie, Autorin (picture-alliance/SvenSimon)

Writers protest revoking of Nelly Sachs Prize from Kamila Shamsie

The British-Pakistani writer was set to receive the German literary prize before it was rescinded over her membership of the boycott-Israel group, BDS. The decision has sparked an outcry within literary circles.  

Music

Coverbild von The Beatles Abbey Road (picture-alliance/maxppp/Selva/Leemage)

'Abbey Road': Iconic Beatles album turns 50

The Beatles cross an intersection single file. In the background, a white Volkswagen Beetle. The photo made music history – as did the "Abbey Road" album for which it was taken, the last recorded by The Beatles.  

Arts.21

Tom Hegen - Habitat (Tom Hegen)

Visible Damage - Images of Nature Despoiled

Stone quarries, salt ponds, coal mines. Humans’ destructive impact on nature is immense. They cultivate it, dredge it, excavate it and pave it. Tom Hegen photographs the world from above. His images are terrifying and thought-provoking.  

Digital Culture

Boris Johnson (picture-alliance/Zuma/S. Lock)

'Please leave my town': Polite anti-Boris Johnson greeting goes viral

British voters, it seems, stay polite even when they are angry: A Yorkshire man who told the British prime minister to leave his town is hailed as a hero, leading to a top Twitter trend.  