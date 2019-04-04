Christchurch shooting suspect ordered to undergo psychiatric evaluation

A New Zealand judge on Friday ordered the accused Christchurch shooter to complete a psychiatric assessment to determine if he is fit to face trial for the murder of 50 Muslim worshippers.

The March 15 shooting at two mosques caused major reforms to New Zealand's gun control laws and sparked criticism of social media platforms, which allowed the rampage to be livestreamed.

Charged with murder

The suspect, a 28-year-old Australian man, was charged with 50 counts of murder on Thursday.

He also faces 39 attempted murder charges for those injured in the attack.

The suspect appeared via an audio-video link from Auckland, where he is being held in isolation in a maximum security prison.

Despite reports suggesting he would provide his own defense, the suspect was represented by two lawyers.

New Zealand holds memorial for mosque attack victims Call for global action At Friday's memorial in a Christchurch park, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called on her country to "be the nation that discovers the cure" to the irrational hate and fear thought to be behind the March 15 mosque attacks. But she freely admitted that New Zealand itself was not immune to such "viruses." She has won praise from around the world for the way she has dealt with the tragedy.

New Zealand holds memorial for mosque attack victims A nation mourns Thousands gathered for the memorial service at North Hagley Park. New Zealand has seen many outpourings of grief and condemnation after the attack, and its leaders have taken immediate action to tighten the country's previously lax gun laws. Military-style semi-automatic and automatic firearms like those used in the March 15 attack are to be banned from April 11.

New Zealand holds memorial for mosque attack victims Singing for peace and harmony Among those performing at the Christchurch ceremony was Yusuf Islam, also known as Cat Stevens. Islam, himself a Muslim convert, performed his song "Peace Train." "Our hearts go out to the families of those whose lives were snatched away in that evil carnage while they were worshipping at the mosque two weeks ago," he said before his performance.

New Zealand holds memorial for mosque attack victims National grief The shootings by the suspected Australian gunman also left many people injured. Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel called the atrocity "an attack on us all." But, she said, in the end a deed aimed at dividing people had "united us" instead. Services were also held in several other New Zealand cities.

New Zealand holds memorial for mosque attack victims Speaking of forgiveness The service in Christchurch was also attended by numerous dignitaries, including Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Among those who spoke was Farid Ahmed, the husband of Husna Ahmed, one of those who died in the attack in the Al Noor mosque. He told the crowd he had forgiven the shooter because of his beliefs. "I don't want to have a heart that is boiling like a volcano," Ahmed said. Author: Timothy Jones



Mosques attacked: On March 15, a lone gunman armed with semi-automatic weapons attacked two mosques in Christchurch, a coastal city located on New Zealand's southern island. The attack, which was broadcast live on Facebook, targeted Muslims attending Friday prayers. A total of 50 people were killed and 39 others were wounded.

Stricter gun control: Earlier this month, New Zealand lawmakers announced a ban on military-style semi-automatic guns. Owners of such weapons have until September to surrender them. The buyback scheme is expected to cost up to 200 million New Zealand dollars ($136 million, €122 million).

Donations to extremist group: German federal police said on Thursday that the mosque attack suspect sent €2,200 ($2,490) to Génération Identaire (Generation Identity), a far-right anti-immigrant movement in France. Austrian authorities have also said the accused sent €1,500 to a sister group, the Identitarian Movement of Austria. The suspect also visited Germany's Neuschwanstein "fairy-tale" castle on November 30 of last year, according to German police.

dv/rt (AFP, Reuters)

