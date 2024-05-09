  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineGerman politics
PoliticsHungary

China's Xi to meet Orban in Hungary

May 9, 2024

The last stop in the Chinese president's Europe tour is Hungary — the first EU country to participate in Xi's signature Belt and Road Initiative.

https://p.dw.com/p/4fez9
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (L) shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting in April 2019 with Hungarian and Chinese flags in the background
In 2019, Orban participated in the second Belt and Road Forum in BeijingImage: Andrea Verdelli/AFP/Getty Images

Chinese President Xi Jinping is due to hold talks with Hungary's prime minister, Viktor Orban, on Thursday in Budapest. 

Xi arrived in Hungary on Wednesday evening, after meeting leaders in France and Serbia on his first state visit to Europe since 2019.

In the Hungarian pro-government daily Magyar Nemzet, Xi wrote that he "developed deep friendships" with Hungarian politicians. He also described Hungary as "the number one target in the central eastern European region for Chinese investment." 

China's Xi arrives in Serbia to boost ties

What is on the agenda?

Russia's war in Ukraine is likely to be a topic of discussion. Earlier this week in Paris, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron sought to press Xi to use his influence on Moscow to end the conflict.

China and Hungary are also expected to sign more than 16 new cooperation agreements, according to Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto. 

Those agreements could include a large-scale infrastructure project within the Belt and Road Initiative, Szijjarto told the press earlier this week.

Budapest was the first EU member nation that joined the Belt and Road Initiative — the plan launched by Xi in 2013 to build networks connecting Asia, Africa and Europe.

It's unclear whether there could also be an agreement on security, after China offered in February to cooperate on public security and law enforcement issues.

Hungarians oppose Chinese university project

fb/rm (dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers his address at the third Hungarian edition of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)

Hungary's Orban decries 'progressive world spirit' at CPAC

Hungary's Orban decries 'progressive world spirit' at CPAC

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban used the Conservative Political Action Conference in Budapest to reiterate his right-wing views and vision. DW's Alexandra von Nahmen reported from the event, which attendees declared as a "No Woke Zone."
PoliticsApril 26, 202402:51 min
Ungarn Proteste

Hungary: Will child abuse scandal bring down Viktor Orban?

Hungary: Will child abuse scandal bring down Viktor Orban?

The furor over a presidential pardon granted to a man who helped to cover up child sex abuse isn't going away. But public outrage won't necessarily oust Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
PoliticsFebruary 21, 2024
Viktor Orban, dressed in a black suit and orange tie, holds notes in his hand as he stands and addresses parliament, Budapest, Hungary, February 26, 2024

Sweden in NATO, Hungary in isolation

Sweden in NATO, Hungary in isolation

Hungary's parliament has finally voted to ratify Sweden's bid to join NATO after more than 18 months of stalling. The delay highlights how much Viktor Orban has politically isolated his country.
PoliticsFebruary 27, 2024