 China′s trade surplus with US down only marginally

Business

China's trade surplus with US down only marginally

Fresh figures from Beijing have shown that China's closely watched trade surplus with the United States eased in July. But the headline numbers are unlikely to soften the US administration's stance on the Asian country.

Chinese containers ready for shipping (Getty Images/AFP/Str)

Beijing on Wednesday reported a $28.1 billion (€24.2 billion) trade surplus with the US for July, down from the record $28.9 billion logged in the previous month.

China's gaping surplus with the US has been a constant bone of contention, with the Trump administration accusing the Asian nation of unfair practices, stealing American jobs and technological know-how.

The fresh headline numbers are the first readings of the overall trade picture for the world's second-largest economy since US duties on $34 billion of Chinese imports came into effect on July 6.

US officials said they would slap 25 percent levies on another $16 billion worth of Chinese imports from August 23.

The move had been widely expected, and with China lining up retaliatory measures it reinforced worries that the two nations were heading for an all-out trade war that could hammer the global economy.

Easy to win, really?

The US president had boasted that trade wars were easy to win and warned he could hit virtually all Chinese imports, if Beijing did not back down and take steps to reduce its $335 billion deficit with the United States.

The US imports far more from China than the other way around, meaning Beijing will at some point have to look for alternative means of retaliation, instead of slapping higher tariffs on US imports.

Oxford Economics said Wednesday the US-China trade conflict would cut the global gross domestic product by 0.7 percent by 2020.

The July figures revealed that China's global trade surplus fell even more, from $41.5 billion in June to $28 billion last month.

Watch video 01:06
Now live
01:06 mins.

China trade surplus with the US hits record high

hg/jd (Reuters, AFP)

WTO warns Trump trade war risks 'millions of jobs'

The WTO chief warned that the trade dispute with was risking loss of investment, jobs, and economic chaos in the US. "We are calling everyone who believes that trade is a force for good to speak up," he said. (25.07.2018)  

Trump to propose 25 percent tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods - reports

According to US media reports, the Trump administration is on the brink of announcing a 25 percent tariff rate on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. That would represent a drastic escalation of the US-China trade spat. (01.08.2018)  

China vows $60 billion counter-tariffs in response to latest US threat

Another day, another tariff threat. This time it is China promising to levy imports, following on from the latest US round of proposed duties. The news came alongside bad economic news from a Chinese perspective. (03.08.2018)  

US tariffs on China: Trump administration adds $16 billion

After imposing one set of tariffs on China earlier, the Trump administration is set to add another round of tariffs on 279 items. China said it would match the US dollar for dollar. (08.08.2018)  

China trade surplus with the US hits record high  

Washington Economic Outlook des IWF

IMF blames German trade surplus for trade tensions 06.08.2018

Germany's huge surpluses in global trade are not only part of US President Donald Trump's sharp rhetoric in his campaign against this country's exports. Now, even the IMF sees them as a reason for current trade tensions.

Frachtschiff Antoine de Saint Exupery des französischen Logistikunternehmens CMA CGM

German exports still defy trade worries 07.08.2018

In the first half of 2018, German trade remained on a solid growth path. But is stagnation in July a first foreboding of a slowdown caused by mounting concern over US President Donald Trump's trade measures?

Peking Donald Trump Xi Jinping

China vows $60 billion counter-tariffs in response to latest US threat 03.08.2018

Another day, another tariff threat. This time it is China promising to levy imports, following on from the latest US round of proposed duties. The news came alongside bad economic news from a Chinese perspective.

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

