 China′s former justice minister jailed for life | News | DW | 22.09.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

China's former justice minister jailed for life

Fu Zhenghua was given a suspended death sentence following a bribery conviction. The sentence comes amidst a strict anti-corruption crusade by Chinese Premier Xi Jinping.

Former Chinese justice minister Fu Zhenghua is escorted by police as he attends a court session for his verdict announcement.

Fu Zhenghua is escorted by police as he attends a court session for his verdict announcement

China's former justice minister, Fu Zhenghua, has been sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve for accepting bribes, state media said on Thursday. 

Fu's death sentence will be commuted to a life imprisonment after two years, with no possibility of parole, state media added.

Sixty-seven-year-old Fu — who led several high-profile probes and crackdowns into corruption — admitted to taking bribes exceeding 117 million yuan (€16.5 million, 16.3 million).

He pleaded guilty to abusing his power while serving in various government roles, including chief of police for the capital, Beijing, from 2005-21. According to state television, the ex-minister was attempting to hide crimes committed by his brother and other associates.

Xi's anti-corruption campaign

The verdict comes amid a stepped-up purge of officials ahead of a crucial Communist Party congress where President Xi Jinping is widely expected to secure a third term as the country’s leader. 

A long-running anti-corruption crusade has been in place since Xi took power in 2012. 

On Wednesday, three ex-chiefs of police of Shanghai, Chongqing and Shanxi province were also sentenced to years of prison time — including one for life — for corruption.

A man with a plan - China’s President Xi Jinping

dvv/es (AP, Reuters)

Advertisement