  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Niger
Ukraine
Women's World Cup
ClimateChina

China’s 2023 coal approvals grow over 50 GW, Greenpeace says

1 hour ago

Even as countries look to expand use of renewable enegry sources to reduce the effects of climate change, new research by Greenpeace shows that China's energy security push has driven up approvals for coal power plants.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Uhxq
Coal is seen in a storage facility at the Jiangsu Xinhai Power Generation Co., Ltd in Lianyungang, in China’s eastern Jiangsu province.
China is turning to coal to produce electricity as drought hampers hydroelectric powerImage: AFP

The production of over 50 gigawatts (GW) of new coal power was approved across China in the first half of 2023, a new study from Greenpeace shows as the world's top carbon polluter focuses on energy security rather than cutting fossil fuel consumption.

The environmental group's research, published Thursday, shows that the 20.45 GW of new coal approved in the first quarter of 2023 has doubled to 50.4 GW by the end of the second quarter.

Scientists and environmentalists are calling on governments to make far-reaching emission cuts after record-breaking heat waves around the world.

Extreme weather prompts Chinese coal power plants

However, the repercussions of extreme weather have led China to build even more coal-fired plants as it attempts to counter the effects of drought on hydropower production and avoid power cuts.

"China's government has put energy security and energy transition at odds with one another," Greenpeace's Gao Yuhe, who led the research, told Reuters news agency.

China has made promises to bring carbon emissions to a peak before 2030, but another vow made by President Xi Jinping to start cutting coal use over the 2026-2030 period is now under threat, Gao said.

"Beijing has clearly stated that coal power will still grow at a 'reasonable pace' into 2030," she added.

Visiting China's coal capital

Gao said in a statement published by Greenpeace that it was clear that there's money to be made in becoming a green manufacturing hub, and provinces are cued in on that. But there is no "adequate guidance" from the federal government.

"China's race to lead the green economy has begun. But the competitors are just guessing which way to go. Provinces need to develop clear guidance. And in China that requires policy signals from the central government. Coal is the problem. The signal remains that coal is still an option. The race has begun but there's still coal on the course," Gao said.

On Thursday, Greenpeace urged an end to new coal approvals in China as it published the research.

The group also called for "a systematic policy shift to support not only wind and solar, but also the green energy solutions like energy storage that will be central to China's energy transition starting today."

dvv/sms (Reuters, Greenpeace)
 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Read the Greenpeace report

www.greenpeace.org
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

An Ukrainian soldier keeps position sitting on an anti-aircraft gun at a frontline northeast of Kyiv

Ukraine updates: Russia seeking 'catastrophe' — Zelenskyy

Politics3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Bildkombo Labour Party Nigeria | Citizens coalition for change Simbabwe | MDC Simbabwe

Are opposition parties in Africa fulfilling their role?

Are opposition parties in Africa fulfilling their role?

Politics20 hours ago02:03 min
More from Africa

Asia

Win Myint and Aung San Suu Kyi arrive to the parliament in 2018

Myanmar: What's behind Aung San Suu Kyi 'confusing' pardon?

Myanmar: What's behind Aung San Suu Kyi 'confusing' pardon?

Conflicts18 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Sign reading "The price for the future. In order that the environment also has a future" is pictured next to vegan schnitzels

German supermarket charges 'true cost' of foods

German supermarket charges 'true cost' of foods

Nature and Environment11 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A head-and-shoulders picture of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in front of two microphones.

Italy: Tricky exit looms from China Belt and Road deal

Italy: Tricky exit looms from China Belt and Road deal

Politics13 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

In red cloaks and white caps, protesters against Israel's judicial overhaul

Protests against Israel's judicial changes grow

Protests against Israel's judicial changes grow

PoliticsAugust 1, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Joe Biden and Isaac Herzog in the Oval Office

Israel, the US, and Joe Biden's dilemma

Israel, the US, and Joe Biden's dilemma

Politics20 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A visibily upset Marta of Brazil following their nil all draw with Jamaica

World Cup: Marta era ends as Brazil crash out

World Cup: Marta era ends as Brazil crash out

Soccer15 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage