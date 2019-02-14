China threatens Sweden over support for jailed book publisher

China threatened Sweden with "bad consequences" on Saturday, after the Scandinavian country's culture minister made a fresh show of support for a Chinese-born book publisher currently imprisoned by Beijing.

In a statement released Saturday, Chinese Ambassador Gui Congyou called the culture minister's attendance of a ceremony to honor the publisher a "serious mistake" and warned that "wrong deeds will only meet with bad consequences."

"Giving an award to such a criminal is an outright political farce ... It also constitutes a gross interference in China's judicial sovereignty," read the ambassador's statement.

On Friday, Swedish Culture and Democracy Minister Amanda Lind presented the Tucholsky Prize from free speech organization PEN International to Chinese-born Swede, book publisher Gui Minhai. Gui is currently imprisoned in an undisclosed location in China.

The Chinese ambassador had previously threatened to ban Lind from the country if she attended. The Saturday statement did not mention a ban.

Gui authored more than 200 books before he vanished in 2015 while in Thailand

Free speech defended

Despite calling the threats "serious," Sweden remained defiant leading up to and during the ceremony.

On Swedish television prior to the event, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said, "We are not going to give in to this type of threat. Never. We have freedom of expression in Sweden and that's how it is, period."

Lind also defended her planned attendance, telling reporters that her country continues to insist Gui be released and that freedom of expression must be respected in Sweden.

5 persecuted authors for Day of the Imprisoned Writer 2019 Lydia Cacho Ribeiro, Mexico The renowned Mexican investigative journalist and activist has faced harassment, attacks and death threats for years. She was also illegally detained in 2005 after the release of a book looking into child prostitution networks. During an attack on her home in July 2019, her research materials were stolen and her dogs were killed. The incident forced her to go into exile.

5 persecuted authors for Day of the Imprisoned Writer 2019 Shakthika Sathkumara, Sri Lanka Award-winning Sri Lankan writer Shakthika Sathkumara posted on Facebook one of his short stories that had indirect references to child abuse in a Buddhist temple. He was accused of inciting religious hatred. The writer already spent over 120 days in detention during the police investigation. He faces up to 10 years in prison if he's found guilty in a court decision planned for December.

5 persecuted authors for Day of the Imprisoned Writer 2019 Stella Nyanzi, Uganda Uganda has been cracking down on online dissent. A striking example of this is the case of academic, writer and activist Stella Nyanzi. In September 2018, she published a poem on Facebook that criticized the country's president and his mother. She subsequently was sentenced this August to 18 months in prison for "cyber harassment."

5 persecuted authors for Day of the Imprisoned Writer 2019 Nedim Turfent, Turkey Nedim Turfent was arrested in May 2016 following his coverage of army clashes in a Kurdish area of Turkey. Charged with terrorism, he was sentenced to almost nine years in prison and had to spend nearly two years in solitary confinement. However, the reporter's trial was unfair; 19 witnesses later said they had been tortured into testifying against him.

5 persecuted authors for Day of the Imprisoned Writer 2019 Galal El-Behairy, Egypt A month before Egypt's presidential election, a song with lyrics written by Galal El-Behairy criticizing the country's government went viral. That led the Egyptian minister of culture to denounce a few days later the poet and his book, "The Finest Women on Earth." The lyricist was arrested and tortured a few days later. He is a serving a 3-year sentence in one of Egypt's most notorious prisons. Author: Elizabeth Grenier



Read more: Swedish ambassador to Beijing replaced after improper diplomatic conduct

"This means that Swedish PEN must, of course, be allowed to award this prize to whoever they want, free of any influence," she said. "And as culture and democracy minister it is natural for me to attend the award ceremony."

Presenting the award in Stockholm on Friday, she added, "Those in power should never take the liberty to attack free artistic expression or free speech."

China makes threats

Working from Hong Kong, Gui published books critical of Chinese leaders prior to his arrest while on vacation in Thailand in 2015. He was briefly released in 2017 before being detained again three months later.

The Chinese ambassador said Gui is suspected of revealing state secrets and intelligence on China.

He argued that Gui is not an author and is instead a criminal who has "committed serious offenses in both China and Sweden, and was a lie-fabricator who viciously attacked the Chinese Government."

The Saturday statement alludes to "countermeasures" against Sweden and warns: "some people in Sweden shouldn't expect to feel at ease after hurting the feelings of the Chinese people".

