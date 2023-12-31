China-Taiwan 'reunification' is inevitable, says Xi

"The motherland will surely be reunified," Xi Jinping said in his New Year's speech. He also pledged more investment in new industries to boost China's growth.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Sunday that his country would "surely be reunified" with Taiwan during his New Year's address.

His comments are likely to further inflame tensions with Taiwan, which Beijing sees as Chinese province. The self-ruled island is set to hold presidential elections on January 13.

What did Xi Jinping say about Taiwan?

"The motherland will surely be reunified," Xi said in his televised speech to the nation.

"Compatriots on both sides of the (Taiwan) Strait should be bound by a common sense of purpose to share in the glory of national rejuvenation," he added

His comments could be seen as a signal that Beijing will continue to pressure Taiwan politically and militarily. Xi has previously said China was prepared to retake Taiwan by force if necessary and in recent months, Chinese warships and military aircraft have been deployed in the island's vicinity.

Ties with China are also one of the key issues of the presidential campaign in Taiwan. The race is currently led by the island's vice-president William Lai.

China views Lai, from the ruling Democratic People's Party, as a "separatist" and has accused him and Taiwan's outgoing President Tsai Ing-wen of trying to provoke a Chinese attack on the island.

Taiwanese leaders have repeatedly accused China of election interference and misinformation. In turn, Beijing dismissed their claims as "hype."

Xi promises strong growth in 2024

During Xi's speech, the Chinese president also pledged to improve the Chinese economy, saying business conditions had grown "more resilient and dynamic" in 2023. The leader struck a positive tone, despite data showing that the post-COVID recovery has stalled. Record youth unemployment and a persistent debt crisis in the crucial property sector have stymied the economic rebound.

But Xi said the economy had "weathered the storm" of the pandemic and hailed the promotion of "high-quality development" and emerging industries such as electric vehicles, lithium batteries and solar panels.

At the same time, he noted that not everyone was benefiting as "some companies are facing operating pressure (and) some people are encountering difficulties in employment and living conditions."

"All of these things concern me greatly," he told the Chinese public. "Our goal is both ambitious and yet very simple. In the end, it is to help people live better lives."

China's 2023 gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to come in at around 5%, far lower than in the boom years of the 2010s, Beijing has forecast similar growth for next year.

The Chinese president said that, in 2024, "we must... consolidate and enhance the positive trend of economic recovery, and achieve long-term economic development."

Earlier this month, top Chinese leaders laid out economic plans for 2024, pledging to take more steps to stimulate growth in the world's second-largest economy.

mm/dj (AFP, AP, Reuters)