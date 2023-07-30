China-Taiwan conflict: A threat to the global economy

BusinessChinaChina-Taiwan conflict: A threat to the global economyTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoBusinessChinaArthur Sullivan3 hours ago3 hours agoTaiwan matters hugely to the global economy because of its complete dominance in the production of semiconductors. A Chinese blockade or invasion of Taiwan would shatter that all-important sector and would wreak havoc on the global economy.https://p.dw.com/p/4UdvxAdvertisement