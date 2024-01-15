China, Switzerland agree to strengthen trade ties

Swiss President Viola Amherd and Chinese Premier Li Qiang met in Swiss capital Bern to boost trade ties. The two met as global leaders kick off an annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

China and Switzerland signed a joint declaration Monday to bolster an existing free trade agreement and deepen bilateral ties, the Swiss government said.

The free trade agreement between the countries was first signed in 2013, and at the time marked the first free trade deal between Beijing and an economy in continental Europe.

Efforts to make the deal stronger had stalled over concerns about China's human rights records.

Swiss President Viola Amherd wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that her meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang entailed discussions to develop ties as well as "development cooperation, mediation & human rights."

A dialogue between the Swiss and Chinese foreign ministries will resume this year and is set to include human rights.

China agrees to visa-free travel for Swiss nationals

The joint declaration between Switzerland and China entails the finalization of a joint study to develop the free trade agreement.

"This marks an important step towards the start of possible negotiations," the Swiss government said.

DW Business To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Besides moving to upgrade the free trade deal, the countries also agreed on simplifying visa procedures for travel, China's state media outlet Xinhua reported.

China agreed to provide visa-free entry for Swiss citizens, the Xinhua report said. The Swiss government would "provide more visa facilitation for Chinese citizens as well as Chinese enterprises investing in Switzerland" the report added.

Li, the most senior Chinese official to visit Switzerland since Xi's visit in 2017, is a close aid of Chinese President Xi Jinping and was appointed to position last year in March.

He has pledged to kick up trade and investment last year to generate more excitement around a powerful but a largely lackluster economy.

China is Switzerland's third-biggest traditng partner after the United States and the European Union.

The Swiss and Chinese leaders met as globals leaders and top executives gather in Switzerland for the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

rm/ab (Reuters, AFP)