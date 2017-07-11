China sets GDP growth target of over 6% in 2021

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, announced on Friday that the country had set a GDP target of more than 6% for 2021. "In setting this target, we have taken into account economic recovery," said Li.

Beijing aims to achieve the target through a focus on clean industry and technology.

China had not set a GDP target last year owing to uncertainties from the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the only country last year to report a positive growth of 2.3%.

The government set a target of about 3% for consumer price inflation this year, and a budget deficit target of 3.2%. It has also pledged to create over 11 million new jobs in cities in 2021.

Li was speaking at the National People's Congress, China's annual parliamentary event.

Seeking peaceful ties with Taiwan

Along with stable economic growth, China is also seeking political stability. Li added that China was "committed" to promoting peaceful growth of relations across the Taiwan strait and would deter any "separatist" activity in Taiwan.

Li iterated that China stood by the "One China" principle, which counts Taiwan as part of China.

"We will promote exchanges, cooperation and integrated development across the Taiwan Strait. Together we can shape a bright future of rejuvenation for our great nation," he said.

Boosting defense spending

Defense spending is set to increase by 6.8%, Li said. This is slightly more than last year and the sixth consecutive year of single-digit defense spending.

China would strengthen its armed forces through "reform science and technology, and the training of capable personnel."

"We will boost military training and preparedness across the board, make overall plans for responding to security risks in all areas and for all situations, and enhance the military's strategic capacity to protect the sovereignty, security and development interests of our country," Li said.

