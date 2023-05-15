China sentences US citizen to life in prison for spying

A Hong Kong permanent resident who is also a US citizen has been given a life term for espionage.

A 78-year-old US citizen was sentenced on Monday by a Chinese court to life imprisonment for spying.

Reuters news agency reported that John Shing-wan Leung was a permanent resident of Hong Kong and also a US passport holder.

News of his sentencing came by way of the WeChat account of an Intermediate People's Court in east China's Suzhou city on Monday.

The court said in a statement that Leung "was found guilty of espionage, sentenced to life imprisonment, deprived of

political rights for life."

While the court announced Leung's sentence, no further details were given relating to what he had been charged with.

More to follow...

kb/jsi (AP, Reuters)