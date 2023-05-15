  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Turkey elections
DW News "Breaking"
Law and JusticeChina

China sentences US citizen to life in prison for spying

12 minutes ago

A Hong Kong permanent resident who is also a US citizen has been given a life term for espionage.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RLc1

A 78-year-old US citizen was sentenced on Monday by a Chinese court to life imprisonment for spying.

Reuters news agency reported that John Shing-wan Leung was a permanent resident of Hong Kong and also a US passport holder.

News of his sentencing came by way of the WeChat account of an Intermediate People's Court in east China's Suzhou city on Monday.

The court said in a statement that Leung  "was found guilty of espionage, sentenced to life imprisonment, deprived of

political rights for life."

While the court announced Leung's sentence, no further details were given relating to what he had been charged with.

More to follow...

kb/jsi (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks from the balcony of AK Party's headquarters in Ankara

LIVE — Erdogan 'accepts' possible runoff in Turkey election

Politics10 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Dr Hamza Kamal, surgeon at Hasahisa Hospital, sitting at a desk

Hospitals strained, damaged amid Sudan fighting

Hospitals strained, damaged amid Sudan fighting

ConflictsMay 13, 202303:07 min
More from Africa

Asia

A Toque macaque monkey nibbling on a crop

Sri Lanka proposes monkey business with China

Sri Lanka proposes monkey business with China

Nature and Environment17 hours ago02:31 min
More from Asia

Germany

Max Teske and Laura Nickel at the demonstration with microphone and text sheet

In Germany, far-right violence increasing in school life

In Germany, far-right violence increasing in school life

Society12 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

This photo taken on September 11, 2022 shows a security person standing in front of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar, weapon in hand

Ukraine: Tensions in occupied Enerhodar as evacuation looms

Ukraine: Tensions in occupied Enerhodar as evacuation looms

Politics19 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A man reacts as he looks at a gruesome collection of images of dead bodies taken by a photographer, who has been identified by the code name "Caesar," at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

Syria invited to Arab League meeting, despite war crimes

Syria invited to Arab League meeting, despite war crimes

Politics17 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A U.S. Border Patrol agent opens a gate in the border wall for migrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to enter to be processed for their immigration claim

El Paso shelters brace for migration surge

El Paso shelters brace for migration surge

MigrationMay 13, 202303:06 min
More from North America

Latin America

A hippo swims in the Magdalena River in Puerto Triunfo, Colombia

Pablo Escobar's hippo population 'growing exponentially'

Pablo Escobar's hippo population 'growing exponentially'

Science20 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage