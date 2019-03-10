China orders airlines to suspend Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes after Ethiopia crash

All Chinese carriers were told to suspend the use of their 737 MAX 8 airplanes on Monday, a day after one of the Boeings' narrow-body jets crashed in Ethiopia, China's aviation authority said. The Ethiopia tragedy, which claimed 157 lives, comes less than six months after a Lion Air crash which involved the same model.

"Given that two accidents both involved newly delivered Boeing 737-8 planes and happened during the takeoff phase, they have some degree of similarity," the CAAC said. The suspension, according to the CAAC, follows the body's principle of zero-tolerance on any safety hazards.

The Boeing plane model only entered service in 2017.

The CAAC said it would inform its airlines about ending the suspension after contacting the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Boeing representatives to ensure flight safety.

Boeing to deploy team to the site

Ethiopia Airlines also banned all flights involving 737 MAX 8s following the Sunday crash. The Ethiopian jet came down shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa on Sunday morning. All 149 passengers and eight members of the crew were killed.

"The pilot mentioned that he had difficulties and he wants to return. He was given clearance" to turn around, Ethiopian Airlines CEO Tewolde GebreMariam told reporters.

A witness cited by the AFP news agency reported the aircraft was already on fire before hitting the ground.

The Nairobi-bound plane had "no known technical problems," according to the executive. Members of 35 different nationalities were on board of the plane, including five Germans, according to airline. Germany's Foreign Ministry has not yet confirmed that German nationals were among the victims.

In a statement following the crash, Boeing said it was "deeply saddened" by the incident and would deploy a team to the Ethiopia crash site to assist with the probe.

dj/ng (AFP, Reuters)