China launches fresh war games around Taiwan

China again is sending planes and ships for military exercises around Taiwan. The self-ruled island condemned this "provocative act."

China's military began a new round of military drills near Taiwan on Monday in what it said was a warning against "separatist acts by Taiwan independence forces." No date was given for the drills to end.

The exercises, dubbed Joint Sword-2024B, "test the joint operations capabilities of the theater command's troops," the Chinese Defense Ministry said.

"The drill also serves as a stern warning to the separatist acts of Taiwan independence forces. It is a legitimate and necessary operation for safeguarding state sovereignty and national unity," it said.

The exercises are taking place in "areas to the north, south and east of Taiwan Island," according to Captain Li Xi, spokesman for the Chinese military's Eastern Theater Command.

What is Taiwan's reaction?

In response, Taiwan's Defense Ministry condemned the "irrational and provocative behavior" from the mainland. The ministry said it had "dispatched appropriate forces to respond accordingly to protect freedom and democracy" and defend Taiwan's sovereignty.

Democratically-governed Taiwan, which China regards as its own territory, had been on alert for more war games since President Lai Ching-te's National Day speech last week.

Beijing condemned the speech after Lai said China had no right to represent Taiwan, even as he offered cooperation with Beijing. China held the Joint Sword-2024A exercises around Taiwan for two days in May, shortly after Lai took office.

The escalation comes days after US State Secretary Antony Blinken warned China against taking action in response to Lai's speech during the island's National Day celebrations.

Why are China and the US so fixated on Taiwan?

dh/wd (AFP, Reuters)