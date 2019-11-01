China jails Fentanyl smugglers after joint probe with US

A court in China sentenced nine members of a fentanyl smuggling ring on Thursday in a rare display of cooperation between Chinese and US authorities.

One man received a suspended death sentence and eight others prison sentences for smuggling the prescription opiate, which is 50 times more potent than heroin, into the US.

Yu Haibin, a senior official with China's National Narcotics Control Commission, praised the case as the first successful joint investigation by Beijing and US authorities.

Acting on a tip-off by the US border authorities, the Chinese narcotics bureau first uncovered the ring in 2017 in Shanghai and the eastern Jiangsu province. Chinese authorities seized 11.9 kg of fentanyl.

US and China cooperation

The US has criticized China for not doing enough to prevent the illegal flow of narcotics from China into the US.

Yu stated that the international narcotics trade was not something which one country could solve alone and "illegal demand" needed to be effectively reduced.

More than 28,000 synthetic opioid-related overdose deaths, mostly from fentanyl-related substances, were recorded in the US in 2017, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The illegal trade in fentanyl has exacerbated the already-strained relationship between the US and China due to their ongoing trade war.

On the front line of the opioid epidemic in the US Going out for the day While Jessie sits in her car seat, Cheryl takes out the baby stroller to be able to push Jessie around through the shopping mall. Cheryl doesn't take Jessie to the mall often because it's tiring to go on these trips. She prefers staying at home, or they go to the nearby playground. They often visit Jessie's biological sister who lives two doors down.

On the front line of the opioid epidemic in the US Catching her breath Raising a 3-year-old as a 71-year-old is a lot to ask for. The number of grandparents taking care of their grandchildren in the US because their parents are addicted to drugs, specifically opioids, is increasing. According to recent studies, around 12 percent of children in Arizona live with relatives, almost 9 percent of those live with their grandparents.

On the front line of the opioid epidemic in the US Sitting on a bunch of admin On July 9, the Supporting Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Act was signed into law. It's designed for grandparents who need information and assistance on issues in dealing with legal custody, available social services, and mental health counseling. One problem, however, is that relatives who take care of a child don't get the same amount of financial support that foster care families do.

On the front line of the opioid epidemic in the US A little joy goes a long way Jessie was apprehensive about riding the merry-go-round for the first time. When Cheryl was buying the tickets, the vendor asked about Jessie. Cheryl said that Jessie was her own daughter. She thinks Jessie's biological mother is still alive, but doesn't know where she is or if she's in rehab. "The last time she was seen was in the fall of last year. Rumor has it that she was in Mesa."

On the front line of the opioid epidemic in the US Finding a way to make it work Cheryl knows that because of her age she probably won't be around when Jessie grows up. She has some physical problems and Jessie does wear her out, but she doesn't see a problem there. She believes it's important Jessie is around family and not in the care of strangers. Her son will take care of Jessie after Cheryl's gone.

On the front line of the opioid epidemic in the US Sunday school Every Sunday, Cheryl and Jessie go to a Presbyterian church. Jessie is too young to attend the sermon so she goes to Sunday school. After the sermon, Cheryl and Jessie join other families for snacks in a large auditorium. The church has always been supportive of Cheryl. She has lost three husbands and a son due to a drug overdose. Cheryl believes taking care of Jessie is her last calling.

On the front line of the opioid epidemic in the US Pushing Mommy around Cheryl has permanent damage to her back and also suffers from arthritis in her hands and sciatica in both legs. She wears a back brace to help relieve the pain. To be able to cope with the pain, she takes painkillers and other medicines. She can't do without — especially with a young toddler pushing her around.

On the front line of the opioid epidemic in the US It's my party It's Jessie's third birthday. Only a few guests have been invited, so that it doesn't get too busy for Jessie. Jessie's mother had two other children: Jessie's older sister, who's in the care of Cheryl's brother and his wife. But they couldn't handle more than that. Jessie's little brother has been adopted by a foster family.

On the front line of the opioid epidemic in the US Taking it easy Just before Jessie's mother went into labor, she had another hit of methamphetamine. After Jessie was born she was crying and screaming and twitching — typical withdrawal signs. Since then, Jessie has had to cope with a raft of health problems as a result of the drug abuse during pregnancy. Doctors are still monitoring her to see if there is any permanent damage. Author: Eline van Nes (Phoenix)



kmm/rt (Reuters/AFP)

