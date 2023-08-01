  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Niger
Ukraine
Women's World Cup
CatastropheChina

China: Doksuri flooding in Beijing leaves several dead

1 hour ago

At least 11 people are dead and 27 missing in Beijing as heavy rain brought on by the leftovers of typhoon Doksuri continues to inundate northern China. And meteorologists say another storm is on the way.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UcSf
Rubble on a highway with stuck cars
A flooded roadway outside Beijing after days of torrential rain Image: Kyodo/picture alliance

Torrential rain continued on Tuesday in Beijing, as storm Doksuri has dumped the average rainfall for the entire month of July on the city within 40 hours. 

At least 11 people have died, with another 27 missing, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported on Tuesday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for "every effort" to rescue people lost or trapped, and for authorities to restore conditions back to normal as soon as possible. 

Men wearing blue ponchos fill sandbags with shovels
Workers in Beijing attempt to stop floodwater with sandbagsImage: THOMAS PETER/REUTERS

In neighboring Hebei province, precipitation from Saturday to Monday at one local weather station was more than what is usually measured in over six months, with rainfall amounting to 1,003 mm (39.4 inches).

Rivers and streams in the capital and surrounding region have swollen to dangerous levels. The rising water has forced authorities to use a flood control reservoir for the first time since it was built over two decades ago.

Some 150,000 households in Beijing's hard-hit western Mentougou district had no running water, a local newspaper reported on Tuesday. The city has dispatched 45 water tankers to offer emergency supplies.

"This morning it was crazy, the water overflowed the Mentougou river and the whole avenue was flooded," Guo Zhenyu, a 49-year-old Mentougou resident told AFP news agency. Another Beijing resident, Qin Quan, told AFP, "I'm old but I've never seen flooding like this before in my life."

Floodwaters and wreckage
Mentougou, a hilly district of western Beijing, has been especially hard hitImage: Andy Wong/AP/picture alliance

Roads closed, trains stranded, residents evacuated 

Authorities in Beijing have sealed off over 100 mountain roads and evacuated 52,000 people from their homes in Beijing. Many train and subway stations are closed

The Chinese government deployed four military helicopters with 26 personnel on Tuesday to deliver supplies to stranded train passengers in Beijing, according to state media.

Local media reported chaotic scenes of high-speed trains stranded for as long as 30 hours without access to food or drinking water.

A flooded riverbank with hills in the background
Search and rescue operations in Beijing were ongoing Tuesday Image: Andy Wong/AP/picture alliance

Another typhoon approaches China 

Beijing's local government said the rainfall over the last four days was more than what was recorded during a severe storm in 2012 that killed 79 people. 

State media has reported forecasts calling for more localized thunderstorms and rainfall in Beijing and neighboring Tianjin and Hebei province, through Tuesday.

Cracked muddy pavement
The flooding destroyed roadways in BeijingImage: Andy Wong/AP/picture alliance

Meanwhile, China is preparing for another typhoon named Khanun, which is expected to make landfall later in the week on China's east coast after crossing over southern Japan. Khanun is set to be China's sixth tropical storm so far this year. 

Doksuri, formerly a super Typhoon, is one of the strongest storms to hit modern day China. It made landfall on Friday in Fujian province where it destroyed some 18,000 houses and forced 562,000 people to evacuate. 

Before that, the deadly storm caused devastation in the Philippines and Taiwan.

Typhoon Doksuri brings floods to northern China

mk/wmr (AP, dpa, AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Nigerien security forces launch tear gas at protesters in Niamey, Niger

Niger coup: Burkina Faso, Mali warn against intervention

Conflicts6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A worker at the Stock Exchange in Johannesburg, South Africa stands in front of a huge screen displaying stock prices on Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Why Africa's top stock markets are on a roll

Why Africa's top stock markets are on a roll

Business21 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A general view of damaged property, following an attack by a suicide bomber in Bajaur, Pakistan

Suicide bomber kills dozens in Pakistan

Suicide bomber kills dozens in Pakistan

Terrorism20 hours ago01:45 min
More from Asia

Germany

AfD co-chairman Tino Chrupalla walking onto the stage in Magdeburg

German intel: AfD taken over by extremist factions

German intel: AfD taken over by extremist factions

Politics19 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

EU flag on smartphone screen

How the EU wants to regulate AI

How the EU wants to regulate AI

Digital World19 hours ago01:47 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system.

Israel sees 30th week of judicial reform protests

Israel sees 30th week of judicial reform protests

PoliticsJuly 30, 202301:36 min
More from Middle East

North America

DeSantis points to reporter at press briefing at American Police Hall of Fame & Museum

Immigration rules could cost Florida workers

Immigration rules could cost Florida workers

Business17 hours ago03:19 min
More from North America

Latin America

Linda Caicedo celebrates a goal with her arms outstretched.

Linda Caicedo: Colombian superstar lighting up World Cup

Linda Caicedo: Colombian superstar lighting up World Cup

Sports23 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage