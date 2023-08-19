  1. Skip to content
China conducts fresh military exercises around Taiwan

7 minutes ago

The drills, strongly condemned by Taiwan, are seen as a response to a visit of its Vice President William Lai to the US. China has derided Lai as a "troublemaker" who backs "Taiwanese independence" separatists.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VLNN
Chinese fighter jets launch missiles to carry out strikes during military drills
China has used military drills as a way to intimidate Taiwan amid fears that Beijing could order an invasion of the self-governing island Image: CFOTO/NurPhoto/IMAGO

China conducted military exercises around Taiwan on Saturday as a "stern warning" in reaction to the recent US stopover by Taiwan's Vice President, William Lai.

"The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army on Saturday launched joint air and sea patrols and military exercises of the navy and air force around the island of Taiwan...meant to train the coordination of military vessels and airplanes and their ability to seize control of air and sea spaces," state media Xinhua reported quoting military sources.

The Taiwanese Defense Ministry strongly condemned the military drills, saying they do not "help peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait." Taipei also said that the drills showcase China's "militaristic mentality."   

The defense ministry's statement asserted that it would deploy the necessary forces and possesses the capability, resolve, and confidence to safeguard national security.

Lai irks China

Vice President Lai, anticipated to be the leading candidate for Taiwan's upcoming presidential elections in January, returned from the US on Friday.

Though his visit was characterized as mere stopovers en route to Paraguay, Lai made some speeches during his time in the US.

Although Lai irked China by referring to himself as a "practical worker for Taiwan independence," he has pledged to keep the status quo on his campaign trail and offered talks with Beijing.

China sees the democratically-governed Taiwan as its territory, a stance vigorously opposed by the island's government.

ss/wd (Reuters, AFP)

 

