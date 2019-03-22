China: Car drives into crowd killing multiple people

At least six people died and seven people were injured on Thursday after a car drove into a crowd in Central China, local media reported.

Police shot the driver dead, state broadcaster CCTV reported. The man intentionally drove into the crowd, reports said.

Police described the man in his 40s as a "vengeful repeat offender" who had daggers in his car and intended to "cause serious damage."

The incident occured in Zaoyang City in Hubei Province.

The survivors were taken to hospital.

Several similar incidents have happened in China in recent years, including in September 2018 when a man drove into a crowded square in Southern China, killing 11 people.

