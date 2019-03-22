 China: Car drives into crowd killing multiple people | News | DW | 22.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

China: Car drives into crowd killing multiple people

A car has reportedly plowed into a crowd in China, killing at least six people. Police shot the driver after the early morning incident.

Chinese ambulance

File photo of a Chinese ambulance

At least six people died and seven people were injured on Thursday after a car drove into a crowd in Central China, local media reported.

Police shot the driver dead, state broadcaster CCTV reported. The man intentionally drove into the crowd, reports said.

Police described the man in his 40s as a "vengeful repeat offender" who had daggers in his car and intended to "cause serious damage."

The incident occured in Zaoyang City in Hubei Province.

The survivors were taken to hospital.

Several similar incidents have happened in China in recent years, including in September 2018 when a man drove into a crowded square in Southern China, killing 11 people. 

aw/rc (AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

China says 13,000 'terrorists' arrested in Xinjiang since 2014

A new policy paper has defended China’s attempt to strike hard at extremism. The crackdown forms part of a strategy that includes "standardized" education camps, where activists say one million people are detained. (18.03.2019)  

China knife attack leaves kindergarten children injured

A woman in China slashed kindergarten students with a knife as they returned to their classroom after morning exercises. China has experienced a number of knife attacks on children in recent years. (26.10.2018)  

Related content

China, sechs Tote nach Explosion im Industrial Park in Yancheng

China: Deathtoll surges in chemical plant fire 22.03.2019

State media has reported 44 deaths in an industrial accident at a pesticide plant in the province of Jiangsu. Over the past decade, deadly industrial accidents have triggered widespread anger over lax safety standards.

DW Business Africa Sendungslogo

DW Business Africa 21.03.2019

Ethiopia stabilizing after 20 years of war - Angolans struggle with gasoline shortage - Xi in Italy to discuss Belt & Road Initiative

China, Industriepark nach einer Explosion in der Stadt Yancheng in der ostchinesischen Provinz Jiangsu

Massive explosion at Chinese chemical plant kills at least 6 21.03.2019

A fire set off an explosion that has killed six, injured dozens and released a huge plume of toxic smoke. The blast set off a huge shock wave and blasted windows out of buildings miles away.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  