China: 'Brave' Tiananmen protesters will not be forgotten, US says

The victims of China's "brutal" crackdown on pro-democracy student protesters in Tiananmen Square 33 years ago "will not be forgotten," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

Saturday marks 33 years since Chinese troops opened fire to end a student-led protest in and around the square in Beijing.

"The efforts of these brave individuals will not be forgotten. Each year, we honor and remember those who stood up for human rights and fundamental freedoms," Blinken said on Saturday Asia time, terming the crackdown "a brutal assault."

"While many are no longer able to speak up themselves, we and many around the world continue to stand up on their behalf and support their peaceful efforts to promote democracy and the rights of individuals," Blinken said.

An iconic picture from 1989 shows a man blocking a line of tanks at Beijing's Tiananmen Square. He was later pulled away by bystanders

His statement comes as Chinese authorities ban any public commemoration of the event on the mainland and in Hong Kong, where annual candlelit vigils were held to honor victims.

"To the people of China and to those who continue to stand against injustice and seek freedom, we will not forget June 4," the US top diplomat said.

Crackdown on public commemoration

Earlier this week, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian reiterated the government's standard line about the events during a news conference: "The Chinese government has long ago come to a clear conclusion about the political incident that happened in late 1980s."

As public commemorations of Tiananmen remain forbidden across mainland China, Hong Kong held annual vigils at Victoria Park to honor the victims of the brutal crackdown.

However, this year, police in Hong Kong closed parts of the park, warning people to not take part in "unauthorized assemblies and prohibited gatherings."

Hong Kong police search a man at Victoria Park ahead of the 33rd anniversary of the crackdown

"Police will deploy adequate manpower in relevant locations tomorrow and take resolute action to enforce the law, including making arrests. The public should not defy the law," authorities added.

This comes as China strengthens its grip on semi-autonomous Hong Kong with a wide-reaching national security law.

Taipei stands out

Taiwan's capital of Taipei remains the only part of the Chinese-speaking world where activists will gather on Saturday to commemorate the anniversary.

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council, responsible for its China policy, called on Beijing "to address the historical facts of the Tiananmen Square Incident with sincerity, embark on political reforms (and) implement democratic governance."

Chinese tourists take pictures with an inflatable tank in Taipei in 2019

Vigils will also be held across the world on Saturday, with rights group Amnesty International organizing demonstrations in 20 cities "to demand justice and show solidarity for Hong Kong."

