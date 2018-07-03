 China bans Micron chip sales for alleged patent violations | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 04.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

China bans Micron chip sales for alleged patent violations

A Chinese court has temporarily barred the US chipmaker from selling semiconductor products in the country, escalating a trade dispute between China and the US that's engulfing industries from steel to electronics.

Symbolbild Daten (picture alliance/JOKER)

In a patent ruling in favor of Taiwan's United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), the Fuzhou Intermediate People's Court of the People's Republic of China has issued a preliminary injunction stopping Micron from selling 26 products, including dynamic random access memory and Nand flash memory-related products.

Idaho-based Micron was slapped with an injunction for "violating UMC's patent rights in a court verdict that applies to all of mainland China," UMC said in a statement on Tuesday that disclosed the ruling.

Read more: Trump's China trade dispute: Is it a war for tech supremacy?

Micron said in a statement it hadn't been served with the injunction yet and "will not be commenting further until the company has received and reviewed documentation from the Fuzhou Intermediate People's Court of China." Micron, which gets half of its revenue from China, saw its shares plummet 6.3 percent following the announcement.

UMC and its Chinese partners had filed patent infringement lawsuits against Micron subsidiaries in Chinese courts earlier this year, relating to several products including some solid-state hard drives and memory sticks.

Price surge

During the patent infringement trial, the remedies UMC sought were to stop Micron from making, importing or selling the allegedly infringing products, and also that Micron destroy all inventories and pay compensation.

Watch video 01:32
Now live
01:32 mins.

As tariffs loom, Chinese consumers say “Cheerio” to American products

News agency Bloomberg reported that an official of the Chinese court had confirmed the injunction, but had refused to provide details of the ruling because the case is still ongoing.

The decision comes as China is investigating Micron and its South Korean rivals over price fixing allegations amid a surge in chip prices.

The case is also part of a broader dispute between the two companies after the US chipmaker accused UMC last year of stealing Micron's designs in an attempt to help China advance its domestic chip industry.

China is the world's largest semiconductor market, but isn't home to even one of the top 10 producers worldwide. The global chip market is mainly in the hands of Micron and its two Korean rivals, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.

Trade dispute escalation

The ruling by the Chinese court is likely to fuel trade tensions between China and the United States, unleashed by President Donald Trump, who accuses China of stealing US intellectual property.

On Monday, the Trump administration banned the world's largest mobile phone provider, China Mobile, from entering the American market, citing national security concerns.

China's Huawei and ZTE are also fighting US government action that threatens to cut them off from crucial suppliers and potential customers in the US.

Meanwhile, US chipmaker Qualcomm is still waiting for permission from Chinese regulators to complete its acquisition of NXP Semiconductors — a deal that was scheduled to be closed at the end of last year and has already been approved by regulators across the world.

Watch video 01:32
Now live
01:32 mins.

US describes China Mobile as national security threat

uhe/bb (Reuters, dpa, AFP)

 

DW recommends

Qualcomm: Donald Trump blocks Broadcom takeover bid over security concerns

Singapore-based Broadcom's multibillion-dollar takeover of US chipmaker Qualcomm has been blocked by Washington. President Trump said there is "credible evidence" to suggest the takeover would "impair national security." (13.03.2018)  

Trump's China trade dispute: Is it a war for tech supremacy?

As the US seeks to curb Chinese cybertheft and forced technology transfers, DW asks how vital it is that the US preserve its tech dominance? At issue is Beijing's state-backed industrial policy "Made In China 2025." (26.06.2018)  

Washington blocks China Mobile from US market

The world's largest telecom carrier, China Mobile, has suffered a setback in its efforts to offer services in the United States. The US Commerce Department doesn't want the firm to operate in the country. (03.07.2018)  

US Senate nixes Trump's ZTE deal

Shares of Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE have plummeted after the US Senate voted to overrule Donald Trump's deal with the company. A ban on high-tech chip sales to ZTE now looks likely to be reimposed. (19.06.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

As tariffs loom, Chinese consumers say “Cheerio” to American products  

US describes China Mobile as national security threat  

Related content

AI artificial Intelligence Künstliche Intelligenz in China

Trump's China trade dispute: Is it a war for tech supremacy? 26.06.2018

As the US seeks to curb Chinese cybertheft and forced technology transfers, DW asks how vital it is that the US preserve its tech dominance? At issue is Beijing's state-backed industrial policy "Made In China 2025."

China Containerhafen in Shanghai

Trump's tariffs: When does a trade spat become an actual trade war? 27.06.2018

Despite reciprocal tariffs being imposed by the US, China and the EU, many economists think there is still only the threat of an all-out trade war. So what happens if tensions escalate further?

Solarindustrie in China

China eager to defuse trade pressures 28.06.2018

The Chinese government has once again defended its trade surplus with other major economies. It insisted that the nation's rapid growth had brought lucrative opportunities to partners all over the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Every car has a silver lining

Despite America's punitive tariffs on the car industry, German lobby group VDA is betting on clear skies ahead. 

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

The week in review

A quick rundown of business events of the week 

The week in review  