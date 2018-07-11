Chilean priest arrested over child abuse allegations

Chilean police have arrested a prominent Catholic priest who is accused of raping seven children. Oscar Munoz Toledo is one of dozens of priests to be implicated in a sex abuse scandal engulfing the country's church.
Chilean priest Oscar Munoz Toledo, who was once the chancellor of Santiago's archbishopric, was detained Thursday on charges that he sexually abused seven minors.
It's the latest in a series of pedophilia cases in which priests allegedly carried out abuse, ignored it or helped cover it up.
Read more: Pope expresses 'shame' to Chileans over sexual abuse
The case
Church 'to cooperate'
Archbishop of Santiago Ricardo Ezzati, who himself has been accused of covering up crimes, said the church would cooperate "in everything that is required."
Referring to Munoz, he added that he felt "a great pain for him, for his family and for the victims."
Read more: Pope Francis offers Chile sex abuse victims 'gesture of regret and humility'
Munoz was vice-chancellor before being promoted to chancellor in the archdiocese of Santiago in 2011. He is one of several senior priests connected to the widening abuse scandal that has battered the reputation of the Catholic Church in Chile.
In May, more than 30 Chilean bishops collectively offered their resignation to Pope Francis for failing to protect children from pedophile priests. So far the pontiff has allowed five bishops to step down.
nm/rc (AFP, AP)
Police in Chile retrieved documents from church offices in the cities of Santiago and Rancagua. The investigation implicates 14 priests accused of sexually abusing minors. (14.06.2018)
In an unprecedented move, all 34 bishops from Chile offered their resignations to Pope Francis over a cover-up of sexual abuse of children. Previously, the pope summoned the bishops' conference to Vatican. (18.05.2018)
Pope Francis has accepted the resignations of three Chilean bishops who offered to step down after an abuse scandal. Among them is Bishop Juan Barros, whom victims have accused of witnessing sex crimes against them. (11.06.2018)
This weekend, Pope Francis is meeting with individuals who were abused by members of Chile's Catholic clergy as children and teenagers. One of them told DW he hopes major reforms will follow this important encounter. (28.04.2018)
Pope Francis has vowed that the crimes of the priest Fernando Karadima will never be repeated. He is set to meet with another group of victims later this week. (31.05.2018)