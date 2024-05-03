  1. Skip to content
Child scuba diver spearheads plastic clean-up in India

March 5, 2024

A nine-year-old gathers plastic trash with her diving instructor father off the coast of Chennai. The duo has sparked a movement against marine pollution. Their regular underwater cleanups benefit dugongs and other aquatic life.

https://p.dw.com/p/4d3aF
