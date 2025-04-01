  1. Skip to content
City of contrasts: Chemnitz - Capital of Culture 2025

January 4, 2025

This former industrial metropolis has repeatedly made headlines because of right-wing extremists. Now, Chemnitz wants to reinvent itself by offering culture and hospitality—going from Karl Marx City to becoming the European Capital of Culture.

Chemnitz - Karl Marx monument
Image: DW

It’s both a challenge and a great opportunity for this East German city of 250,000 inhabitants. Chemnitz, once named Karl Marx City when it was part of the GDR, was once a flourishing industrial center. But since the Wall fell, it has repeatedly made headlines because of its right-wing extremist protests along with racist and xenophobic attacks.

 

Chemnitz Kulturhauptstadt 2025
Image: DW

As part of the European Capital of Culture 2025 project, Chemnitz is now fighting for a new image and wants to clean up its reputation by making itself open to people from all different walks of life, ages, and nationalities by offering hospitality and cultural projects. Chemnitz is home to 10,000 students from 90 countries, has a lively club and music scene—and one of the largest Indian communities in East Germany.

DW reporter Shabnam Surita
Image: DW

DW reporter Shabnam Surita was born in India herself, and is on the road in the former socialist model city to meet foreign students, artists, skeptics and supporters of the Capital of Culture project. Can the city successfully rehabilitate its image?

