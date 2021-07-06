Karl Marx (1818-1883) was a German-born philosopher of the 19th century whose works covered economics, sociology and political theory and later revolutionized politics in large parts of the world.

Born in the city of Trier, Karl Marx fled to England and became stateless in 1849, after he became considered a political threat in Germany. Known as the "Father of Communism," he wrote the political pamphlet "The Communist Manifesto" (1848) with Friedrich Engels, and is the author of the founding theoretical text "Capital: Critique of Political Economy" (1867-1883).