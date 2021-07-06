Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Karl Marx

Karl Marx (1818-1883) was a German-born philosopher of the 19th century whose works covered economics, sociology and political theory and later revolutionized politics in large parts of the world.

Born in the city of Trier, Karl Marx fled to England and became stateless in 1849, after he became considered a political threat in Germany. Known as the "Father of Communism," he wrote the political pamphlet "The Communist Manifesto" (1848) with Friedrich Engels, and is the author of the founding theoretical text "Capital: Critique of Political Economy" (1867-1883).

Das Berliner Corbusierhaus, entworfen vom schweizerisch-französischen Architekten Le Corbusier, wurde zwischen 1956 und 9158 erbaut. 30.11.17 Bilder zum Thema Brutalismus in Berlin, die unser Fotograf Konrad Langer (@konaction) für den Instagram-Account @dw_stories gemacht hat

Berlin postwar modernist buildings vie for UNESCO heritage status 06.07.2021

Stalinist residential blocks on Karl Marx Allee and high modernist towers in the Hansa district were constructed on opposite sides of divided Berlin.

Kino International mit Wandrelief an der Karl-Marx-Allee, Friedrichshain, Berlin, Deutschland, Europa | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Contrasting urban visions in former West and East Berlin 06.07.2021

Vying for UNESCO status, Stalinist residential blocks on Karl Marx Allee and high modernist towers in the Hansa district were constructed on opposite sides of divided Berlin.
Porträt von Friedrich Engels. Das Foto ist wahrscheinlich zwischen 1857 und 1859 entstanden. Engels müsste demnach zwischen 37 und 39 Jahre alt gewesen sein. Bildquelle: Historisches Zentrum Wuppertal

The revolutionary socialist: 200 years of Friedrich Engels 27.11.2020

Industrialist's son and revolutionary thinker: Friedrich Engels, who co-wrote the Communist Manifesto with Karl Marx, was born 200 years ago in Wuppertal. A day of celebrations and protests.
Bildnummer: 50389933 Datum: 14.12.2003 Historisches Schreibset zum Briefeschreiben, Symbolfoto, Stillleben, Federkiel, Studioaufnahme, historisch, historische, historisches, alt, altes, alte, Tinte, Federhalter, Schreibutensil, Schreibutensilien, Schreibgerät, Schreibgeräte, Schreibset, Antiquität

What Beethoven, Goethe and others wrote to their distant loved ones 30.03.2020

The coronavirus crisis is challenging for couples in a long-distance relationship. At least the internet helps people stay in touch. Famous love letters from the past can provide more inspiration.
Cristiano Ronaldo - Madeira. A general view of the Cristiano Ronaldo statue at the Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport in Madeira URN:32569000 |

Suspect statues — when monuments raised eyebrows 07.11.2019

From Jacko to Arnie — controversy has never been far away when statues are made. Following the announcement of the Ronald Reagan statue in Berlin, DW takes a look at some of the replicas that have caused most concern.
26.08.2019, Dänemark, Aarhus: Mads Kähler Holst, Direktor des Moesgaard-Museums, tauscht die Zeichen einer Fußgängerampel aus. Die Ampelmännchen werden durch Umrisse von Wikingern ersetzt. Die Wikinger sollen auf die Bedeutung der Stadt während der Wikingerzeit aufmerksam machen. Foto: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Novelty traffic symbols light up German cities and beyond 28.08.2019

From cartoon characters to gay couples and Beethoven, cultural symbols and icons increasingly adorn traffic lights in cities from Germany to Australia. Now the Vikings are directing traffic in Denmark.

22.08.2019, Sachsen, Dresden: Alaa S. steht zu Beginn des voraussichtlich letzten Verhandlungstages, an dem auch das Urteil verkündet werden soll, zwischen einem Dolmetscher und seiner Verteidigerin Ricarda Lang. Dem syrischen Angeklagten wird Totschlag und versuchter Totschlag in Tateinheit mit gefährlicher Körperverletzung vorgeworfen. Foto: Matthias Rietschel/dpa-Zentralbild Pool/dpa - ACHTUNG: Person(en) wurde(n) aus rechtlichen Gründen gepixelt | Verwendung weltweit

Chemnitz: Syrian asylum-seeker convicted of killing that sparked far-right riots 22.08.2019

Alaa S. has been sentenced to nine years and six months for the killing of Daniel H. Chemnitz has done a lot to try and alter its image since the death.
03.12.2018 +++ THEATER BONN MARX IN LONDON I © Thilo Beu Marie Heeschen als Tussi, Mark Morouse als Marx; im Hintergrund: Chor des Theater Bonn.

'Marx in London' – and now in Bonn 10.12.2018

The most influential thinker in history as the subject of comedy? "Marx in London" gives Karl Marx a gentle sendoff at the end of his bicentennial: entertainment and food for thought in equal measure.

ARCHIV - 10.04.2018, Rheinland-Pfalz, Trier: Das Foto zeigt Vorder- und Rückseite der Null-Euro-Scheine, die die Trier Tourismus und Marketing GmbH jüngst herausgebracht hat. (zu dpa «Null-Euro-Scheine zum 200. von Karl Marx sind der Renner» vom 12.08.2018) Foto: Harald Tittel/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Tourists snap up 'zero euro' bills with Karl Marx's image 15.08.2018

Karl Marx-themed mugs, stickers, magnets and pens do well at the tourism office in the German city of Trier. But a new item, released earlier this year to mark the philosopher's 200th birthday, is the really big hit.
Lukas Stege Check-in 02.06.2018. Aufgenommen von DW

A day in Trier 01.06.2018

Check-in host Lukas Stege visits Roman ruins, Karl Marx's house and tries some Moselle wine. He finds out why the Romans settled here 2000 years ago and what connects philosopher Karl Marx to the region's wine culture.
A bronze statue showing German philosopher Karl Marx is unveiled on occasion of the 200th birthday of Marx in Trier, Germany, Saturday, May 5, 2018. The statue was created by Chinese artist Wu Weishan and is a present of China. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) |

Karl Marx statue unveiled in Trier for 200 anniversary celebrations 06.05.2018

The western German city of Trier has unveiled a statue of Communist philosopher Karl Marx to commemorate 200 years since his birth. More than 300 events were organized to mark the occasion, which also drew protesters.
Karl Marx in Farbe - es handelt sich um einen Screenshot aus Kultur.21

Little trace of Marxism in Africa 04.05.2018

The influence of German philospher Karl Marx on Africa's liberation movements was once so widespread that several post-colonial states defined themselves as Marxist. What remains of African socialism today?
10.09.2011 Arbeiten des Street-Art-Künstlers Emess hängen bei einer Ausstellungseröffnung in der ATM Galery in Berlin am 10.09.2011. Die deutsche Hauptstadt ist ein Zentrum für Street Art, und zieht Künstler aus dem In- und Ausland an. ACHTUNG REDAKTIONEN: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung bei Nennung des Namens der Künstlers Emess. Verwendung zu Werbezwecken nur nach Rücksprache mit dem Künstler. Foto: Wolfram Steinberg. | Verwendung weltweit

Karl Marx at 200: What remains of his legacy? 04.05.2018

Karl Marx was born 200 years ago and to celebrate, an exhibition in his hometown Trier looks at his life and work. DW spoke to historian Beatrix Bouvier to learn why Marx remains a relevant, if controversial, figure.
ARCHIV - 01.03.2017, Rheinland-Pfalz, Trier: Ein hölzerner Schattenriss der geplanten Bronzeskulptur von Karl Marx steht auf einem Platz in der Nähe der Porta Nigra. (zu dpa «Geschenkte Karl-Marx-Statue aus China trifft in Trier ein» vom 05.03.2018) Foto: Harald Tittel/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Old, older, antique: 10 reasons to visit Trier 04.05.2018

This year Trier celebrates the 200th birthday of Karl Marx. The Chinese government has donated a large Marx statue to the city for its anniversary. But there are more reasons to visit the oldest city in Germany!
04.05.2018+++ Chinese President Xi Jinping and other officials sing the national anthem at an event commemorating the 200th birth anniversary of Karl Marx, in Beijing, China May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Karl Marx a tool to 'win the future' for China, Xi Jinping says 04.05.2018

The Chinese president has praised Karl Marx as the "greatest thinker of modern times" ahead of the bicentennial of the German philosopher. Xi's German counterpart, meanwhile, was far more critical.
Eine Hand nimmt in einer Buchhandlung in Leipzig das Buch Das Kapital von Karl Marx aus einem Regal, aufgenommen am 14.04.2009. Die klassische Ausgabe im charakteristischen blauen Einband wird seit mehreren Jahrzehnten vom Karl Dietz Verlag Berlin herausgegeben und erscheint momentan in der 39. Auflage. Einen neuen Höhepunkt erlebte das Buch zur Kapitalismuskritik mit der weltweiten Finanzkrise zum Jahresende 2008. Foto: Jan Woitas +++(c) dpa - Report+++

Karl Marx: Right ideas, wrong ideas? 03.05.2018

The economic theories of Karl Marx, born 200 years ago, became unchallengeable doctrine in many countries for much of the 20th century. We take a look at which of his ideas were right — and which were wrong.
Show more articles