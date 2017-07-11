Charlemagne Prize: Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya among three winners from Belarus

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya was one of three winners of the 2022 Charlemagne Prize announced on Friday.

The chairman of the Charlemagne Prize Directorate, Jürgen Linden, said the panel wanted to recognize the "courageous commitment to freedom, to democracy, to the preservation of human rights and thus to European values" of Maria Kolesnikova and Veronika Tsepkalo, along with Tsikhanouskaya.

The laureates formed a "unique role model" against dictatorship, oppression and an unjust state, Linden said in Aachen.

The trio will receive the honors on May 26, 2022, at Aachen City Hall.

Former German chancellors Konrad Adenauer and Angela Merkel, as well as French President Emmanuel Macron, are among the previous award winners.

More to follow...

jsi/msh (dpa, AFP)