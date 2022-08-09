 Champions League: Makoto Hasebe proves Frankfurt′s hero | Sports | German football and major international sports news | DW | 04.10.2022

Sports

Champions League: Makoto Hasebe proves Frankfurt's hero

Eintracht Frankfurt upset the odds and earned a point against Premier League favorites Tottenham Hotspur. In the face of a Harry Kane and Son Heung-min attack, Frankfurt's 38-year-old defender excelled.

Makoto Hasebe holds on to Harry Kane

Makoto Hasebe kept Harry Kane quiet all night

Even the most passionate Eintracht Frankfurt fan could not have foreseen Makoto Hasebe keeping Harry Kane quiet all night, but fairytales continue to be written in Frankfurt. 

Despite the 38-year-old being a Bundesliga champion with over 350 Bundesliga appearances, Hasebe was making just his ninth Champions League appearance. Nevertheless, this was one of the great defensive performances from a player defying his age as well as the attackers in front of him.

"Makoto is an example to us all," Kevin Trapp told Amazon afterwards.

"Today, against Harry Kane, he's probably physically not as strong but he had him under control," Trapp continued.

"You know you can give him the ball and he gives the team the confidence it needs. He's a hugely important player for us who nearly retired twice, but thankfully didn't."

It is quite remarkable that Frankfurt can confidently rely on a 38-year-old to marshal one of the most successful goalscorers in Premier League history. And yet in many ways it speaks to the unity that has become Frankfurt's superpower in recent years.

This is not a team led by one or two stars, but rather a group strongest when operating together. Evan N'Dicka's tackling, Djibril Sow's presence, Daichi Kamada's dribbling, the reliability of Kevin Trapp - it always adds up, and Hasebe is just another perfect example of that.

Heroic Hasebe

"At 38, he does what is needed for his body," Trapp said afterwards. Watching Hasebe consistently keep up and handle Spurs' attack was evidence of that.

Despite having 11 attempts on goal, Tottenham finished the night with no shots on target and with Kevin Trapp not really having to make a save.

Hasebe, aided by N'Dicka and Tuta, was the central piece of a strong back three and the Japanese veteran, as one of the most vertical passers of the ball, often looked to convert his calmness on the ball into an attacking move for Frankfurt. It was a textbook performance, full of teamwork, tenacity and tactfulness.

Indeed, Hasebe made life so uncomfortable for Kane that late on, the striker thrust out in frustration having not being able to wriggle free of the Japanese defender's attention. Kane was booked, Hasebe was left victorious again.

Frankfurt did not finish the night with three points, as they did in Marseille last time out, but this was a point they full deserved.

"Son's shot was dangerous but we had chances too. It's not like we went into halftime thinking, 'Thank God' it's level'," Trapp said afterwards.

Frankfurt were however, gleefully grateful to have Makoto Hasebe to call on against a Premier League side that spent a mere €145 million more on players this summer. Some things in football you just can't put a price on.

