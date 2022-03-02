 Premier League transfer spending tops €2 billion | Sports | German football and major international sports news | DW | 02.09.2022

Sports

Premier League transfer spending tops €2 billion

Premier League clubs have dwarfed their rivals in the transfer market this European summer, spending more than €2 billion on new players.

Casemiro clenches a raised fist in a Manchester United jersey.

Manchester United signed Casemiro for €70m from Real Madrid

While much of the UK struggles with an energy crisis and a rising cost of living, the country's Premier League clubs enjoyed a summer shopping spree never seen before.

The 20 Premier League clubs spent over €2.24 billion on players this summer (according to data via Transfermarkt), ending the transfer window on September with an astounding net spend of €1.3 billion. Long before the upcoming winter transfer window, this is already the most ever spent since the 2018-19 season.

Of Europe's top leagues, the next closest net spend this summer was La Liga with €52.5 million. The Bundesliga, Ligue 1, and Serie A all made an overall profit from transfers.

Chelsea and Manchester United were the biggest net spenders (both approximately €227m), while newly-promoted Nottingham Forest (€164m), Champions League-chasing West Ham (€155m) and Saudi-owned Newcastle United (€136m) rounded off the top five.

Supposedly cash-strapped Barcelona and Qatar-backed Paris Saint-Germain were the only non-English clubs to make the top 10.

The unprecedented spending spree has been fuelled by rising income from TV revenue, sponsorship and ticket sales, as well as the arrival of wealthy and ambitious new owners.

Alexander Isak celebrating a goal for Newcastle United

Isak moved to Newcastle for €70m

Rampant spending

"Deloitte" reported that Premier League clubs are projected to bring in more than €6 billion in revenue this season.

The race to either stay in or break into the top four league spots, which would secure Champions League qualification, is relentless.

Eleven English clubs spent €40 million or more, with Manchester United even shelling out €100 million for Brazilian Antony from Ajax.

Even mid-table sides such as Southampton or Brentford respectively spent €50 and €60 million more than their table-equivalents in Germany.

English clubs bounce back from pandemic

The Premier League's transfer window activity this summer is not only in stark contrast to the economic plight of the country, but is also at odds with many clubs across Europe who are still recovering from the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic over the last two years.

"The record levels of spending that we've seen in this summer transfer window so far provides a sign that the business models of Premier League clubs are rebounding post-Covid," assistant director in Deloitte's Sports Business Group Chris Wood said.

"While this is encouraging, the importance of clubs establishing responsible and sustainable spending policies cannot be overstated. Clubs must balance their desire to be competitive on-pitch with the need to protect long-term financial and operational viability."

Edited by Jonathan Harding

Erling Haaland has blurred 'farmers league' arguments

Labeling European competitions 'farmers leagues' is a favored trope for the English media and Premier League fans. But the real divide in football is within leagues, not between them.  

