Champions League Live: Manchester City face Schalke

Schalke vs. Manchester City

19:59 TEAM NEWS! In-form striker Ahmed Kutucu is on the bench for Schalke, with Mark Uth preferred. Ralf Fährmann starts over Alex Nübel in goal and Suat Serdar stays in midfield despite his dangerous tackle (that saw him sent off) against Freiburg last Friday. And who knows where Weston McKennie is playing? Up front?

Guardiola goes all out attack, as perhaps expected given their role as favorites. Leroy Sane is on the bench, but City are only playing three defenders with five attacking players. This could be a cricket score.

Schalke XI: Fährmann - Mendyl, Sane, Bruma, Nastasic, Oczipka - Caligiuri, Serdar, Bentaleb - McKennie - Uth

Manchester City XI: Ederson - Walker, Laporte, Otamendi - Fernandinho, Gündogan - Silva, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling - Aguero

19:48 Schalke might have lost one player to Manchester City, but they recently signed one too. Welsh winger Rabbi Matondo was a surprise signing for Schalke in January, and has the chance to cause his former side some discomfort tonight. At just 18, the Welsh winger has already made three appearances for Schalke - three more than he made for City's first team. Here he is speaking ahead of the game. Got to love that Welsh accent. Worth mentioning, Matondo is the first Welsh player to ever play in the Bundesliga. Even more history accompanies the young man.

19:35 It's also the return of local favorite, Leroy Sané (and Gelsenkirchen-born Ilkay Gündogan). The Schalke youth product shone in royal blue before leaving for City's lighter shade in 2016. It was a big-money move (reportedly €50m), but the 23-year-old hasn't looked back. He has been in devastating form for City and has almost made twice as many appearances for his new club than his former. The signs were there when Sane made his one and only Champions League appearance for Schalke (see the picture below). The winger scored in a thrilling 4-3 victory against Real Madrid in Spain, quietly announcing himself on the world stage. For more on Sane, be sure to read our special look at Leroy Sane as he returns to the place where he burst onto the big stage. It's worth reading, we promise.

Sane challenges future Germany teammate Toni Kroos back in the 2015 Champions League

19:28 Tonight, of course, is a first for head coach Domenico Tedesco. A 33-year-old head coach who almost exactly two years ago was appointed head coach of second-division side Erzgebirge Aue, now faces one of the best sides in Europe and one of the greatest head coaches of all time. Just let that sink in. What a moment it will be for him. Niko Kovac did well on his coaching debut in the knockouts last night. Can Tedesco follow suit?

19:11 In Manchester City, Schalke might have got the worst possible draw. Pep Guardiola's side are fighting Liverpool at the top of the table in the Premier League, and have scored by far the most goals in the process (74). In Europe, they topped their group with 13 points and a +13 goal difference. On paper, they're the complete opposite to Schalke, who in Europe sealed second spot despite scoring just six times in their six group-stage games.

19:01 Good evening! This is it. The final curtain of the first legs in the Round of 16 and taking center stage is the one German club that many have given no chance to. Schalke have just 23 points from 22 games this season, and are above the bottom four clubs fighting relegation. Head coach Domenico Tedesco is under pressure, as is sporting director Christian Heidel. Making the knockouts of the Champions League wasn't supposed to happen like this, but Schalke are here. Now they have to take their chance.