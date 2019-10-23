 Champions League live: Inter Milan vs. Borussia Dortmund | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 23.10.2019

Sports

Champions League live: Inter Milan vs. Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund are without captain Marco Reus as they travel to face Inter Milan in the San Siro. Lucien Favre's side top the group ahead of Barcelona but still have plenty to do to qualify. Follow it live.

Bundesliga | BVB Borussia Dortmund gegen Mönchengladbach (Getty Images/AFP/I. Fassbender)

+++ Refresh page for details, all times CEST +++

-- Inter may not be the force they were but under Antonio Conte this season, the Italian club have shown signs that they might be ready to compete at the top once again. They have won every game in Serie A this season with the exception of a defeat to serial champions Juventus just before the international break. Strikers Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez both bagged braces in a 4-3 win at Sassuolo on Sunday and will surely pose some awkward questions of Dortmund's rickety defense this evening.

-- Dortmund aren't the only German club in action tonight, with RB Leipzig hosting Zenit St. Petersburg, who the Red Bulls knocked out of the Europa League in 2017-18. That kicks off at 18:55 and this is how the hosts, who are without injured Germany fullback Marcel Halstenberg but include Ademola Lookman, line up. I'm not sure why there's a Star Wars theme either.

-- One man who is back in contention tonight is Jadon Sancho, who was suspended by the club for that weekend win. He's got a point to prove.

-- Borussia Dortmund start a key week of action with a stop at the San Siro in Milan in the Champions League before facing their local rivals Schalke in the Revierderby on Saturday. BVB are coming off a 1-0 win over Bundesliga leaders Borussia Mönchengladbach last weekend, but they will be withoutcaptain Marco Reus who has been struggling with the flu, as well as Paco Alcacer who is injured. 

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 8: In pictures

    Cologne 3-0 Paderborn

    On a wet afternoon, Cologne finally got their first home win of the season and dragged themselves out of the relegation zone. Terodde pounced on a chance to score a goal that was only confirmed after nearly three minutes of VAR review. The brightest thing about Paderborn was their away kit, as they still sit on one point after eight games. Schaub and Bornauw headed in a goal each to seal it.

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 8: In pictures

    Hoffenheim 2-0 Schalke

    It seems that every time David Wagner's side are presented with a chance to take top spot in the Bundesliga, they choose otherwise. In a game they largely controlled and where Daniel Caligiuri hit the post, Schalke paid the price when Andrej Kramaric put in the rebound following great work by Ihlas Bebou. The winger scored the second as Schalke sought an equalizer that never came.

  • Bundesliga FC Augsburg gegen Bayern München | Jubel Felix Uduokhai (Getty Images/Bongarts/A. Hassenstein)

    Bundesliga Matchday 8: In pictures

    Augsburg 2-2 Bayern Munich

    Alfred Finbogason scored a late equalizer to secure a surprise point for Augsburg against Bayern. Marco Richter scored on 27 seconds to put the hosts ahead and Bayern suffered a further blow when Niklas Süle limped off, but equalized through Lewandowski. They seemed on course for victory when Serge Gnabry scored a fine second, but Finbogason’s late strike raised the roof.

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 8: In pictures

    Dortmund 1-0 Gladbach

    In a thrilling late game, Dortmund edged out league-leaders Gladbach thanks to a goal from former Foal Marco Reus. Dortmund had two goals ruled out by VAR, but Reus neat finish after the hour mark proved enough to get the win. Dortmund lost Roman Bürki to injury, and were fortunate not to concede a penalty (although VAR did not step in), but the win puts them back in a tight title race.

  • Deutschland RB Leipzig gegen VfL Wolfsburg | Tor Wout Weghorst (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Woitas)

    Bundesliga Matchday 8: In pictures

    RB Leipzig 1-1 Wolfsburg

    Wout Weghorst’s 82 minute strike salvaged a point for Wolfsburg against Leipzig, maintaining the Wolves‘ unbeaten start to the season. After a goalless first half, Leipzig struck through Timo Werner, who showed good strength to reach Peter Gulacsi’s long ball and finish. But Weghorst’s close-range strike earned Wolfsburg a point.

  • Bundesliga | Fortuna Düsseldorf - 1. FSV Mainz 05 (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Weihrauch)

    Bundesliga Matchday 8: In pictures

    Fortuna Düsseldorf 1-0 Mainz

    A thumping late header by Rouwen Hennings secured a crucial victory for Düsseldorf against fellow strugglers Mainz, who played the second half with ten men. Edimilson Fernandes was shown a second yellow card in first half stoppage time for a high challenge, and Düsseldorf eventually made the extra man count eight minutes from time through Hennings.

  • Bundesliga | Werder Bremen vs Hertha (Imago Images/foto2press)

    Bundesliga Matchday 8: In pictures

    Werder Bremen 1-1 Hertha Berlin

    Bremen and Hertha shared the points in a competitive contest at Weserstadion. Josh Sargent’s deflected shot gave the hosts a seventh minute lead, which they held until half time. But Hertha leveled in the 70th minute through Dodi Lukebakio, who cut in from the left and drilled a low shot into the bottom corner.

  • Eintracht Frankfurt - Bayer Leverkusen (picture alliance/dpa)

    Bundesliga Matchday 8: In pictures

    Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 Bayer Leverkusen

    Goncalo Paciencia starred under the Friday night lights in Frankfurt, as they swept Leverkusen aside in emphatic fashion. Paciencia scored two in the opening 17 minutes — the first a fine finish from Bas Dost's pass and the second a penalty — as the hosts raced into the lead. Leverkusen tested Frederik Ronnow early in the second half, but Dost sealed the win with a late third.

    Author: Michael Da Silva


