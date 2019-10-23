Champions League live: Inter Milan vs. Borussia Dortmund

+++ Refresh page for details, all times CEST +++

-- Inter may not be the force they were but under Antonio Conte this season, the Italian club have shown signs that they might be ready to compete at the top once again. They have won every game in Serie A this season with the exception of a defeat to serial champions Juventus just before the international break. Strikers Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez both bagged braces in a 4-3 win at Sassuolo on Sunday and will surely pose some awkward questions of Dortmund's rickety defense this evening.

-- Dortmund aren't the only German club in action tonight, with RB Leipzig hosting Zenit St. Petersburg, who the Red Bulls knocked out of the Europa League in 2017-18. That kicks off at 18:55 and this is how the hosts, who are without injured Germany fullback Marcel Halstenberg but include Ademola Lookman, line up. I'm not sure why there's a Star Wars theme either.

-- One man who is back in contention tonight is Jadon Sancho, who was suspended by the club for that weekend win. He's got a point to prove.

-- Borussia Dortmund start a key week of action with a stop at the San Siro in Milan in the Champions League before facing their local rivals Schalke in the Revierderby on Saturday. BVB are coming off a 1-0 win over Bundesliga leaders Borussia Mönchengladbach last weekend, but they will be withoutcaptain Marco Reus who has been struggling with the flu, as well as Paco Alcacer who is injured.