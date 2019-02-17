Champions League Live: Bayern Munich face Liverpool

+++ Please refresh (F5) for the latest updates +++

Liverpool vs. Bayern Munich

18:20 Want a flashback? It's the 2001 Super Cup. Liverpool vs. Bayern Munich. It's the last time these two sides met competitively. Liverpool won 3-2 thanks to goals from John Arne Riise (pictured below with Willy Sagnol), Emile Heskey and Michael Owen. Strikes from Hasan Salihamidzic and Carsten Jancker weren't enough for Bayern, who brought Niko Kovac off the bench after the hour mark. It's a funny old game.

18:13 Not going to be easy staying calm with all this excitement out there, not even for reporters. Even if you can't speak German, you can see how tricky it can be to navigate a busy crowd ahead of a big night of European football.

18:02 Is Jürgen Klopp the most famous coach in football? It seems everyone knows everything about him, but do you know where it all began? Here's a look back at how Jürgen Klopp went from average player to top coach. Everyone has an origin story.

Jürgen Klopp: From the German second division to Liverpool manager 'In Klopp we trust' After just over three years at the club, it seems difficult to imagine a Liverpool without Jürgen Klopp. Currently in second place on goal difference in the English Premier League table, Liverpool have every chance this season of winning first domestic league title since 1990. For their manager, it's been a long road that started...

Jürgen Klopp: From the German second division to Liverpool manager Playing career ... as a player in Germany's second division. Jürgen Klopp played professional football for 15 years, spending 11 of them in Mainz. He started out as an attacker but ended his career as a defender. He retired midway through the 2001-02 season to fill the coaching vacancy at Mainz after the club sacked head coach Eckhard Krautzun. As a player, he never made it to the Bundesliga.

Jürgen Klopp: From the German second division to Liverpool manager Making Mainz During Klopp's playing career, Mainz frequently fought against relegation to the German third tier. That changed when he took the helm at the club. In Klopp's third season, Mainz earned promotion to the Bundesliga for the first time in club history. Klopp enjoyed three seasons in the top flight before Mainz were relegated again in 2007. He left the club a year later to join Borussia Dortmund.

Jürgen Klopp: From the German second division to Liverpool manager Big step up to BVB Klopp's appointment was part of a broader strategy change at Borussia Dortmund: to make football stars instead of buying them. He committed to 20-year-olds Mats Hummels and Neven Subotic as his center back pair — the youngest in the Bundesliga. Dortmund finished in sixth place and fifth place in his first two seasons at the club.

Jürgen Klopp: From the German second division to Liverpool manager Trophy run From 2010 to 2012, Klopp lead Dortmund to their most successful two-year stretch in club history. They won their first Bundesliga title in nearly a decade in 2010-11. Klopp backed that accomplishment up by leading BVB to their first ever domestic double the following season.

Jürgen Klopp: From the German second division to Liverpool manager Fan favorite It didn't take long for Dortmund fans to fall in love with Klopp. His press conferences became a weekly spectacle and his energy on the touchline became contagious. On the pitch, he implemented an active, high-pressing system that brought BVB, a club that was only a few years removed from near insolvency, back to the pinnacle of German football.

Jürgen Klopp: From the German second division to Liverpool manager European precipice Klopp did not secure domestic silverware after that two-year run, but he did lead Dortmund to the Champions League final in 2013 — their first final since their 1997 title. His side ultimately came up short against Bayern Munich, losing 2-1 late on to hand their German rivals a piece of their treble that year.

Jürgen Klopp: From the German second division to Liverpool manager Bitter end Klopp's last season with Dortmund in 2014-15 was far worse than any other. His side was second bottom at the winter break, though Klopp wound up leading them to a seventh placed finish. He did manage to get BVB to the German Cup final before losing to Wolfsburg. Dortmund and Klopp decided to part ways after the season, ending his seven-year stint with the team.

Jürgen Klopp: From the German second division to Liverpool manager 'The Normal One' It didn't take long for Klopp to land back on his feet. Liverpool appointed the German coach in October of 2015, less than five months after he parted ways with Dortmund. In his first press conference, Klopp dubbed himself "The Normal One" — after being asked how he fitted in compared to the likes of Jose Mourinho, who notoriously once called himself "a special one."

Jürgen Klopp: From the German second division to Liverpool manager Roaring Reds Liverpool fans took to Klopp's highly animated coaching approach, but it didn't initally lead to success. The Reds finished eighth in the Premier League in his first season, though he did lead them to the Europa League final before losing to Sevilla. But he guided Liverpool to the Champions League with a fourth-place finish the following season before their third place finish this past season.

Jürgen Klopp: From the German second division to Liverpool manager Adored once again Much like he was in Dortmund, Klopp has become a club favorite at Liverpool. His passionate personality and the attractive attacking football enabled by players like Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have proved a real hit in the stands.

Jürgen Klopp: From the German second division to Liverpool manager Opportunity missed Last season, Klopp guided Liverpool to the brink of the biggest title in European club football. However, an injury to Mo Salah and two blunders by German goalkeeper Loris Karius put paid to Liverpool's hopes of winning the 2018 Champions League. This season, Klopp hopes to take that last step in Europe's premier club competition. The next obstable in his path: Bayern Munich in the round of 16. Author: Davis VanOpdorp, Chuck Penfold



17:54 A lot has been said before this one. Xherdan Shaqiri has said Bayern might be the best club in the world, Arjen Robben said Liverpool might be the place he least likes to play. Then there was Joshua Kimmich say how Jürgen Klopp might be well suited to being Germany head coach one day, and then Klopp on Hummels and Lewandowski and how his career wouldn't be the same without them. In fact, it feels like everyone has at least said something. Serge Gnabry has become one of Bayern's most important players of late and when we caught up with him recently he too had his say about his side's chances of progressing. The clip below is a sneak peak, but there is of course more from Gnabry, including talk about the title race and learning from veteran teammates. He's confident, but the 23-year-old - who has a Premier League past with Arsenal don't forget - is also aware of the quality Liverpool possess.

17:35 There are so many key battles tonight. We've taken a look and it makes for some great pre-match reading (we think). For more pre-game content, DW's Matt Pearson wrote this from Liverpool ahead of the game (includes quotes from Jürgen Klopp).

17:30 Good evening! It's finally here. Well, almost anyway. Liverpool vs. Bayern Munich. Klopp vs. Kovac. There's so much to look forward to in this one. We've got you covered, with live updates here and on all our social channels (Twitter, Facebook and Instagram). Feel free to join the debate and the coverage. We don't know what the final score will be, but we promise it'll be entertaining.