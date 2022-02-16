Champions League: Kingsley Coman rescues Bayern Munich in Salzburg

Red Bull Salzburg 1-1 Bayern Munich

(Adamu 21' – Coman 90')

Red Bull Arena, Salzburg

This time last year, Kingsley Coman's last-minute equalizer in Salzburg would have been even more valuable, an away goal to give Bayern Munich the edge ahead of the second leg at home.

The away goals rule having been abolished, however, the Frenchman's thumping finish just means that this last-16 tie is all-square at the half-way stage – but it was still of immeasurable worth to Julian Nagelsmann's team.

Having slipped to a sensational 4-2 defeat away at minnows Bochum in the Bundesliga in the weekend, Bayern had some serious questions to answer in Austria.

Could they handle the intensity which had shocked them in Bochum? Were the individual errors a one-off? Or would a second defeat in a row point to more fundamental issues with this Bayern team?

"We've learned our lessons," promised Nagelsmann ahead of kick-off. But the first half suggested otherwise as the home side took control.

Lessons not learned

Barely three minutes had been played when Karim Adeyemi beat Niklas Süle for pace and crossed for Brendan Aaronson, but Benjamin Pavard blocked.

"We know that Salzburg are all about pressing and gegenpressing," Nagelsmann had predicted. "But we also mustn't lose the ball too high. We need to have control of the ball in the opposition half."

That is precisely what didn't happen when Mohamed Camara robbed Thomas Müller on the edge of the Salzburg box and immediately launched a long ball to Adeyemi. Adeyemi found Aaronson, Aaronson found Junior Adamu and the hosts had the lead.

"The goal should have been an easy one to defend," said a frustrated Nagelsmann. "We had a man extra back there [3 vs 2] but we dropped deeper and deeper rather than taking control of the situation."

Junior Adamu celebrates giving Red Bull Salzburg the lead

The next unforced error arrived just before half-time, when Pavard miscontrolled a throw-in, misjudged a pass and seemed to kick the on-rushing Adeyemi instead in the box. English referee Michael Oliver consulted with VAR but waved play-on.

"The first half was too little," criticized midfielder Joshua Kimmich, who had been scathing of his team's performance in Bochum at the weekend – but it was a completely different Bayern Munich who emerged for the second half.

Bayern up the tempo

Serge Gnabry saw an effort inadvertently blocked by Müller, who in turn had an effort blocked heroically by Salzburg captain Andreas Ulmer, while goalkeeper Philipp Köhn pulled off a series of saves from Leroy Sané and Coman.

The latter had already registered seven attempts on goal by the time he finally found the back of the net – just reward for a much improved second half, but a late blow for Salzburg.

"I'm absolutely satisfied and proud that we've matched Bayern for 90 minutes," said coach Matthias Jaissle. "We knew we couldn't press so aggressively for 90 minutes, Bayern's quality is just too great. But we did it well in slightly deeper positions and remained active in our defending.

He added: "Our counter-attacks weren't quite precise enough," referring to a late double-chance to make it 2-0 which Adeyemi and Adamu wasted.

"We had to suffer today," concluded Thomas Müller. "That was down to Salzburg, who were always dangerous on the break. But we also had enough good chances."

In the second leg in Munich, they'll have to take more of them.