 Champions League: Bayern Munich seek pre-BVB morale boost | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 06.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Champions League: Bayern Munich seek pre-BVB morale boost

A sputtering Bayern Munich go into their fourth Champions League group-stage match hoping to send a message to Borussia Dortmund. Hoffenheim, meanwhile, need a win to maintain any realistic chance of progressing.

Fussball Champions League l AEK Athens v Bayern München l TOR 2:0 (Reuters/A. Konstantinidis)

It hasn't been an easy start to the season for Bayern Munich head coach Nico Kovac, who moved from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer to replace the retiring Jupp Heynckes. Sitting third in the Bundesliga standings 10 games into the season is unfamiliar territory for the serial domestic champions, and league leaders Dortmund await them on Saturday evening. Things haven't all gone Kovac's way in Europe either, particularly when they struggled to a 1-1 draw at home to a much less experienced Ajax side.

Still, in second but tied on points with Ajax at the top of Group E, Bayern could clinch qualification for the last 16 with a win on Wednesday — if Benfica also win at home to Ajax.

Given their comparatively sluggish start to the season, including a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Freiburg on the weekend, Bayern will be out not just to beat AEK on Wednesday, but to also send a message.

"We can't say how many goals there will be or what the result will be, but we want to deliver an exciting performance," Thomas Müller said.

Watch video 01:08
Now live
01:08 mins.

Matchday Moment #10: Bayern back into crisis

Read more: Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern Munich slip, Frankfurt and RB Leipzig extend runs

Momentum crucial ahead of Dortmund game

If history is any indication, Bayern could break out and score a few against AEK. In each of the last five seasons, Bayern have won at least one of the two group-stage games against teams that came from pot 4 in the Champions League draw by three goals or more.

At Tuesday's press conference, Kovac agreed that his team needed to win a game by "three or four" goals to really get going, but at the same time, he didn't expect this game to come on Tuesday.

"I expect tomorrow to be as difficult as in Athens," he said, referring to Bayern's 2-0 win in the Greek capital last month.

While there has been a lot of talk about a growing rift between Bayern's veterans and the coach in recent weeks, Kovac insisted that all was well in the camp.

"The atmosphere is good, and we are confident," the coach said.

A comfy win against AEK would be a boost to Bayern's dressing room, especially days ahead of the eagerly-anticipated clash against undefeated league leaders Borussia Dortmund.

Bundesliga Bayer Leverkusen - Borussia Dortmund | Jubel Reus (Getty Images/Bongarts/L. Baron)

It might be a European week, but the big test for both Germany's giants will come on Saturday when Dortmund play Bayern

In terms of his line-up, Kovac will have to do without the injured Thiago Alcantara and Corentin Tolisso, who are both out for a while. James Rodriguez is a doubt (with a calf problem) and Arjen Robben will not recover from a knock to his knee in time for Tuesday's contest.

Watch video 01:13
Now live
01:13 mins.

Can Bayern cope without Thiago?

Hoffenheim need a result in Lyon

Julian Nagelsmann's side are rock bottom of Group F ahead of a tricky trip across the French border to face Olympique Lyon.

Bayern, München: Fußball: Bundesliga, 1. Spieltag: Trainer Julian Nagelsmann (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Hoppe)

Hoffenheim are up to seventh in the Bundesliga despite a shaky start, but reaching the UCL last 16 is looking like a long shot already

The two sides shared the points in a 3-3 thriller in Sinsheim last month. "We know that we must win on Wednesday, that's how we're approaching the game," Nagelsmann said. "We could mix up the line-up a little; we have plenty of personnel up front."

Read more:  Nagelsmann faces biggest challenge of career

Winless in the group stage so far, Hoffenheim could put themselves back in striking distance with three points on Wednesday, especially if group leaders Manchester City do them a favor and dispatch Shakhtar Donetsk at home. Lose, though, and any chances of a berth in the last 16 look lost.

DW recommends

Bayern Munich held to draw by Freiburg

Bayern Munich will go into next week's game away at Borussia Dortmund four points behind the Black and Yellows after Nicolas Höler's 89th-minute equalizer for Freiburg held them to a draw on Matchday 10. (03.11.2018)  

Nagelsmann faces biggest challenge of career

While Bayern Munich's struggles are stealing the spotlight, another of Germany's Champions League teams is going through a sticky patch of their own. Julian Naglesmann faces perhaps the biggest challenge of his career. (08.10.2018)  

Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern Munich slip, Frankfurt and RB Leipzig extend runs

Borussia Dortmund have extended their lead over Bayern Munich to four points ahead of next weekend's "Klassiker." Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig continued their positive form, while Stuttgart and Düsseldorf struggle. (04.11.2018)  

Champions League: Bayern make it two in a row with AEK win

Two goals in three minutes from Javi Martinez and Robert Lewandowski secured a 2-0 win for Bayern Munich over AEK Athens. The German champions were frustrated for over an hour before putting away limited opponents. (23.10.2018)  

Champions League: Joelinton rescues dramatic draw but Hoffenheim rue errors

Despite dominating, three defensive errors cost Hoffenheim their chance of a first Champions League win. Joelinton's injury-time equalizer salvaged a point in a wild match but the German side will rue their mistakes. (23.10.2018)  

Champions League: Bayern Munich held at home by Ajax

Bayern Munich went into their second Group E match looking to right the ship after a couple of stumbles in the Bundesliga. It didn't quite work out, though, as Niko Kovac's men could only manage a 1-1 draw. (02.10.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Matchday Moment #10: Bayern back into crisis  

Can Bayern cope without Thiago?  

Related content

The good mood is back at Bayern Munich. 23.10.2018

Having ended their winless run in the Bundesliga, the good mood is back at Bayern. They hope the upward trajectory can continue after their Champions League group match at AEK Athens.

Fussball Champions League l AEK Athens v Bayern München l TOR 1:0

Champions League: Bayern make it two in a row with AEK win 23.10.2018

Two goals in three minutes from Javi Martinez and Robert Lewandowski secured a 2-0 win for Bayern Munich over AEK Athens. The German champions were frustrated for over an hour before putting away limited opponents.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 