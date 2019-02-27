 Central American migrants killed in Mexico road accident | News | DW | 08.03.2019

News

Central American migrants killed in Mexico road accident

A number of migrants from Central America have died after the truck they were traveling in swerved off the highway in southern Mexico. Migrants regularly use the route on the way to the USA.

Migrants on truck in Chiapas (picture alliance/M. Juarez Lugo)

At least 25 migrants from Central America were killed and some 30 injured on Thursday evening when the truck transporting them left the highway in southern Mexico and overturned, officials said.

The accident occurred some 41 kilometers (25 miles) northeast of Tuxtla-Gutierrez, the capital of the state of Chiapas.

The route through Chiapas is often used by migrants from the impoverished countries of Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras who are traveling north toward the USA. The trucks they travel on, which are sometimes provided by people traffickers, are frequently overcrowded and unsanitary.

More to follow.

tj/rt (dpa, AFP)

