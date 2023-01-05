  1. Skip to content
A police bodycam captures Ovidio Guzman's arrested in 2019
A police bodycam captures Ovidio Guzman's arrested in 2019Image: CEPROPIE/AP/picture alliance
CrimeMexico

El Chapo's son arrested in Mexico

40 minutes ago

Ovidio Guzman is believed to have taken over operations of the Sinaloa cartel following his father's incarceration.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ln8L

Ovidio Guzman, the son of infamous drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzman, was arrested in northern Mexico on Thursday, according to local media.

Guzman had been captured by federal police once before in 2019, but he was freed mere hours later over fears his incarceration would lead to more violence. Although President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at the time voiced support for the decision, it was considered an embarassing setback in Mexico's fight against the cartels.

A firefight broke out between members of the Sinaloa cartel and Mexican security services throughout parts of the city of Culiacan on Thursday. Culiacan residents were told not leave their homes as police set up street blockades.

Obrador said a federal police operation had been taking place in the state, but added that he could not give further details for the time being.

Videos posted on social media showed chaotic scenes at an airport in Culiacan, around buildings and on the streets. Later, the Culiacan airport tweeted that it would be closed until at least 10 p.m. local time.

Authorities told reporters that the operation was still active late on Thursday morning, as security services tried to "contain the reaction" of the Guzman family.

Guzman, 32, is thought to  have been involved in his father's drug trafficking operation since he was a teenager. Authorities believe he has played an even more direct role since El Chapo was arrested in 2016.

Once considered the most powerful drug trafficker in the world, El Chapo was extradited to the United States, where he is serving a life sentence on charges related to running the Sinaloa cartel.

Obrador took office in 2018 promising to approach the cartels differently after the drug war tactics of his predecessors failed to significantly curb trafficking. However, four years into his six year term, drug-related violence remains highly prevalent in parts of Mexico.

es/aw (EFE, Reuters)

The coffin of former Pope Benedict is carried during his funeral, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, January 5, 2023.

Pope Benedict XVI honored at St. Peter's Square funeral

Religion7 hours ago
