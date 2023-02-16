Carnival around the world: From Rio to the Rhine
During the week before Lent, people unpack their costumes and party — not just in Germany, but all over the world. Here's a selection of top carnival hotspots.
Rio de Janeiro, Brasilien
Lots of bare skin, glitter and samba music — those are the ingredients for the world's most famous carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Nearly 90,000 spectators sit on the grandstands for six evenings watching the samba school parades. Afterwards, the celebrations continue on the streets and in bars and restaurants.
Venice, Italy
This festival is famed for its elaborate masks, first documented in 1286. Whether at the gondola parade which winds through the city's canals, or at the lavish costume balls in the palazzi, people concealed behind their masks can enjoy the wildest revelry without betraying their identities.
Oruro, Bolivia
Carnival revellers here need to have a head for high altitudes, as the provincial capital Oruro lies 3700 meters (12,130 ft) above sea level. Hand-made masks and traditional costumes are the keynote of the festive processions through the streets, which last for three days and symbolize the struggle between good and evil.
New Orleans, USA
Mardi Gras, French for "fat Tuesday," another name for Shrove Tuesday, is the culmination of carnival in New Orleans. Lavishly decorated floats, whimsical costumes and the sound of jazz music let the good times roll, especially in the French Quarter.
Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago
Carnival in the Caribbean means opulent costumes made of feathers and rhinestones, hot calypso beats and a glass or two of rum. At a hot 30 degrees Celsius (86°F), it's sure to be a steamy celebration.
Quebec, Canada
But what about carnival at freezing temperatures? It's time to sip a "Caribou cocktail," a mixture of brandy, vodka, sherry and port. This traditional drink is as much a part of the winter festival in Quebec as its mascot, the snowman, which is called Bonhomme Carnaval. The colorful goings-on resemble a huge family party, with sports competitions, big parades and plenty of fun in the snow.
Mohács, Hungary
Carnival in eastern Europe is usually steeped in folklore, as it is here in the southern Hungarian town of Mohács. For centuries, it has been the custom to drive out the winter while wearing wooden masks and sheepskin costumes. The Busó festivities in Mohács have been on the UNESCO World Heritage list since 2009.
Mainz, Germany
On Weiberfastnacht, aka "Women's Carnival Day," women cut off men's neckties and dispense kisses generously. The street carnival on the Rhine is colorful, exuberant and very merry indeed. Celebrations become political on Rosenmontag, or Shrove Monday, when floats with satirical themes take to the streets. It all ends on Ash Wednesday in the German carnival strongholds.
Basel, Switzerland
These are the latecomers among the revellers on the Rhine. Basel residents don't celebrate the Basler Fasnacht, as it's called, until the week after Ash Wednesday. To do so, they don masks and costumes and march to the sound of drums and piccolos. It all starts at 4:00 a.m. on Monday and ends after 72 hours, at 4:00 a.m. on Thursday.
Bonoua, Ivory Coast
Every April, tens of thousands of people travel to the town of Bonoua in the southeast of the Ivory Coast to celebrate the Popo (mask) Carnival. Gay men and women also take part in the procession, although homosexuality, though not illegal, remains a taboo. Here the revellers rule!