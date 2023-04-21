  1. Skip to content
A view of Air Canada jets and the control tower at the Toronto Pearson International Airport
Image: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
CrimeCanada

Cargo of gold worth millions stolen from Toronto's airport

59 minutes ago

Canadian authorities are investigating the apparent theft of a cargo container of holding gold and valuables worth millions. The cargo was stolen from a holding facility at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QNLe

Canadian police have confirmed the theft of a CA$20 million (€13.5 million, $14.8 million) cargo carrying gold and other valuable items on Thursday. 

Peel regional police inspector Stephen Duivesteyn said the cargo was reported missing after being unloaded from a plane Monday evening. He added that cases such as this one are "very rare."

"Subsequent to its arrival this high-value cargo was removed by illegal means from the holding facility," said Duivesteyn.

Police inspector Stephen Duivesteyn speaks to the media regarding a theft at Toronto Pearson International Airport
Duivesteyn said it was too early in the investigation to say if the missing cargo was a professional theft or a crime of opportunityImage: Arlyn McAdorey/THE CANADIAN PRESS/empics/picture alliance

There was no immediate information on the origin and final destination of the aircraft that was carrying the cargo. According to Duivesteyn, it transported gold but was "not exclusive to gold."

No one has been arrested yet.

"We're three days in, so our investigators have their eyes open to all avenues," said Duivesteyn.

vh/sms (AP, Reuters, AFP)

