Cargo of gold worth millions stolen from Toronto's airport

Canadian authorities are investigating the apparent theft of a cargo container of holding gold and valuables worth millions. The cargo was stolen from a holding facility at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Canadian police have confirmed the theft of a CA$20 million (€13.5 million, $14.8 million) cargo carrying gold and other valuable items on Thursday.

Peel regional police inspector Stephen Duivesteyn said the cargo was reported missing after being unloaded from a plane Monday evening. He added that cases such as this one are "very rare."

"Subsequent to its arrival this high-value cargo was removed by illegal means from the holding facility," said Duivesteyn.

Duivesteyn said it was too early in the investigation to say if the missing cargo was a professional theft or a crime of opportunity

There was no immediate information on the origin and final destination of the aircraft that was carrying the cargo. According to Duivesteyn, it transported gold but was "not exclusive to gold."

No one has been arrested yet.

"We're three days in, so our investigators have their eyes open to all avenues," said Duivesteyn.

