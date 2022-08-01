 Trier gold trove on show after robbery attempt | Culture | Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 06.09.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

Trier gold trove on show after robbery attempt

Forced to hide its Roman-era gold coins after an attempted theft, the Rheinisches Landesmuseum can now display them again thanks to a new alarm system.

Antique gold coins spread out on a table

Priceless: Around 2,500 gold coins from antiquity

The world's largest trove of gold coins from the Roman imperial period can be admired again at the Rheinisches Landesmuseum Trier from Saturday (September 10).

In 2019, burglars had tried to stealthe treasure, but they failed because of the bulletproof glass that protected the coins.

Although museum director Marcus Reuter told DW back then that the security concept had worked, the incident was reason enough for the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate to temporarily halt its exhibition of the coins to equip the treasure chamber with new security technology. This renovation cost around €1 million ($992,000).

The coins had been housed "in a secret, safe place," museum director Reuter said Monday when presenting the new coin cabinet.

The main entrance of the Rheinisches Landesmuseum in Trier

Made even safer: the Rheinisches Landesmuseum in Trier

The approximately 2,500 coins with a total weight of 18.5 kilograms had been found in 1993 during construction work for a parking deck in the former Roman city. They are believed to have been buried in a cellar by an unknown person in the year 196 AD during a civil war. The priceless coins depict 29 Roman emperors and empresses as well as members of the imperial house and are made of almost pure gold.

The trove of coins is now on display as part of an exhibition on the history of money from the Celts to the 20th century, which includes some 14,000 coins from various periods.

The Trier coin collection comprises a total of around 210,000 coins.

tla/pl (dpa, kna)

Related content

Detail of Colosseum in Rome (Roma), Italy. Also named Coliseum, this is the most famous Italian sightseeing. Spectacular blue sky in background.

What led to the downfall of the Roman Empire? 01.08.2022

Two thousand years ago, the Roman Empire was at the zenith of its power. How could such a big empire collapse? An exhibition in Trier looks for answers in the turmoil of late antiquity.

ARCHIV - Der Numismatiker und Archäologe Karl-Josef Gilles betrachtet im Landesmuseum Trier römische Goldmünzen aus einem spektakulären Fund von 1993 (Foto vom 08.10.2010). Das Rheinische Landesmuseum Trier feiert seinen römischen Goldschatz: Im Herbst ist es 20 Jahre her, dass der mit mehr als 2600 Münzen größte römische Goldschatz beim Aushub einer Tiefgarage in Trier entdeckt wurde. Foto: Thomas Frey/dpa (zu lrs 0045 vom 14.02.2013) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Germany: Trial begins over failed robbery of Roman golden coins 03.08.2021

A Dutch man has appeared in court facing charges of an attempted robbery of Roman-era coins from a German museum in Trier. His gang had wanted to make off with 18 kilograms of gold.

ARCHIV - 27.03.2017, Berlin: Ein Polizeiwagen steht vor dem Bodemuseum. Anderthalb Jahre nach dem spektakulären Diebstahl einer millionenschweren Goldmünze aus dem Berliner Bode-Museum hat die Staatsanwaltschaft Anklage gegen vier junge Männer erhoben. (zu Millionenteure Goldmünze gestohlen - Anklage gegen vier junge Männer vom 17.10.2018) Foto: Paul Zinken/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Berlin museum vandalism raises questions of security 26.10.2020

An attack on artefacts on Berlin's Museum Island has shocked museums worldwide. How can the protection of such artworks be improved, and how many more safety measures do they need?