News

Cancer beaten in '10 to 20 years,' says German health minister

Victory over cancer is within reach if German Health Minister Jens Spahn is to be believed. But patient groups have slammed the comments as "irresponsible."

A cancer ribbon

German Health Minister Jens Spahn told German media on Friday that the believes cancer will be eradicated in the foreseeable future.

"There is a good chance that we will have defeated cancer in ten to 20 years," Spahn told the Rheinische Post newspaper.

Spahn added that the world had made major breakthroughs in cancer detection and prevention.

"Medical progress is immense, research promising. And we know a lot more," the German health minister said.

Diet, exercise and cancer

Cancer is the second-leading cause of death globally after cardiovascular diseases, World Health Organization data shows. It causes one in six deaths worldwide.

The UN body says the use of tobacco is responsible for nearly 22 percent of cancer deaths. Poor eating habits and lack of physical activity are the other major causes.

How to prevent cancer

'Irresponsible' comment

Spahn's comments evoked a sharp rebuttal from the German Foundation for Patient Protection, which accused the health minister of behaving "irresponsibly."

"The number of new cases of cancer in Germany has almost doubled since the 1970s. Nearly 500,000 people contract cancer every year, and about 220,000 die from it," Eugen Brysch, the foundation's chairman, told the German Catholic News Agency (KNA).

"A health minister should not lose the trust of patients for a headline."

  • Symbolbild brennende Zigarette

    Seven ways to prevent cancer

    Stop smoking

    Tobacco use is the single greatest avoidable risk factor for cancer mortality worldwide, causing an estimated 22 percent of cancer deaths per year. Besides smoking, also chewing tobacco or snuff can lead to cancer. And even second-hand smoke, which is the inhalation of smoke in the environment, has been proven to cause lung cancer in nonsmoking adults.

  • Sommer Deutschland 2012

    Seven ways to prevent cancer

    Choose the right dose of sunrays

    Skin cancer is one of the most common kinds of cancer — and one of the most preventable. Stay out of the sun when the sun's ultraviolet rays are intense. They are strongest between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Cover exposed areas with hats, clothes and sunglasses and use sunscreen. UV-emitting tanning devices are now also classified as carcinogenic to humans.

  • Mammographie

    Seven ways to prevent cancer

    Get cancer screenings

    Some types of cancer can be found before they cause symptoms. Therefore regular self-exams, for instance of your skin and breasts, and cancer screenings can help find and treat some types of cancer early. Not for all types of cancer screening tests are available. Talk to your doctor about the options and what is useful for you.

  • Jogging am Strand

    Seven ways to prevent cancer

    Get active and control your weight

    There is a link between overweight and obesity to many types of cancer. Regular physical activity and the maintenance of a healthy body weight, along with a healthy diet, will considerably reduce cancer risk. Diets high in fruits and vegetables may have a protective effect. Conversely, excess consumption of red and preserved meat may be associated with an increased risk of colorectal cancer.

  • Studie: Magenbakterium könnte vor Asthma schützen

    Seven ways to prevent cancer

    Avoid infections

    Infectious agents are responsible for almost 22 percent of cancer deaths in the developing world and 6 percent in industrialized countries. Viral hepatitis B and C cause cancer of the liver; human papilloma virus infection causes cervical cancer. Ask your doctor about vaccination Options. The bacterium Helicobacter pylori, which you can see in the picture, increases the risk of stomach cancer.

  • Whiskey mit Eis

    Seven ways to prevent cancer

    Be reasonable with alcohol

    According to the World Health Organization, the risk of cancer increases with the amount of alcohol consumed. Alcohol use is a risk factor for many cancer types including cancer of the oral cavity, pharynx, larynx, oesophagus, liver, colorectum and breast.

  • Indien Luftverschmutzung in Delhi

    Seven ways to prevent cancer

    Avoid pollutants

    According to the World Health Organization, environmental pollution of air, water and soil with carcinogenic chemicals accounts for one to four percent of all cancers. Exposure to carcinogens also occurs via the contamination of food by chemicals, such as aflatoxins or dioxins. Indoor air pollution from coal fires doubles the risk of lung cancer, particularly among non-smoking women.


ap/rt (dpa, KNA, epd)

WWW links

