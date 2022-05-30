Canadian Ranchers at their Breaking Point

That's why the Canadian government is offering mental health support.

Also on Global 3000:

Hard times for rug dealers in Iran

Sanctions have hit Iran hard. Poverty is on the rise, and people are taking to the streets. Rug dealers in Kashan are going through hard times as well. Few in Iran can afford the rugs and exports have sunk drastically.

Seychelles undergoing conservation & tourism rush

The Cousin Island in Seychelles is a conservation area that’s home to 300,000 species of birds. The island offers a glimpse into how the Seychelles Islands would be without human interference. Rangers give tours and protect its wildlife.

Star chef in Argentina founds co-op garden

Argentina has long been in the throes of an economic crisis, with high inflation and rising poverty. Star Chef Martin Lukesch founded a co-op garden to fight hunger among the poor. People there work together and enjoy the fruits of their labor.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

MON 15.08.2022 – 00:30 UTC

MON 15.08.2022 – 05:02 UTC

MON 15.08.2022 – 11:30 UTC

MON 15.08.2022 – 19:30 UTC

TUE 16.08.2022 – 23:30 UTC

WED 17.08.2022 – 02:30 UTC

WED 17.08.2022 – 21:30 UTC

FRI 19.08.2022 – 08:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

FRI 19.08.2022 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3