 Canadian Ranchers at their Breaking Point | Global 3000 - The Globalization Program | DW | 12.08.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Global 3000

Canadian Ranchers at their Breaking Point

Wildfires and floods have nearly destroyed the MacDonalds' farm, but they won’t give up. Even if they rebuild their ranches the psychological trauma will remain.

Magazin Global 3000 Kanada Landwirte

That's why the Canadian government is offering mental health support.

 

Also on Global 3000:

 

Magazin Global 3000 Iran Teppichhändler

Hard times for rug dealers in Iran

Sanctions have hit Iran hard. Poverty is on the rise, and people are taking to the streets. Rug dealers in Kashan are going through hard times as well. Few in Iran can afford the rugs and exports have sunk drastically.

 

Magazin Global 3000 Seychellen Ranger

Seychelles undergoing conservation & tourism rush

The Cousin Island in Seychelles is a conservation area that’s home to 300,000 species of birds. The island offers a glimpse into how the Seychelles Islands would be without human interference. Rangers give tours and protect its wildlife.

 

Magazin Global 3000 Argentinien Gemüse

Star chef in Argentina founds co-op garden

Argentina has long been in the throes of an economic crisis, with high inflation and rising poverty. Star Chef Martin Lukesch founded a co-op garden to fight hunger among the poor. People there work together and enjoy the fruits of their labor.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 15.08.2022 – 00:30 UTC
MON 15.08.2022 – 05:02 UTC
MON 15.08.2022 – 11:30 UTC
MON 15.08.2022 – 19:30 UTC
TUE 16.08.2022 – 23:30 UTC
WED 17.08.2022 – 02:30 UTC
WED 17.08.2022 – 21:30 UTC
FRI 19.08.2022 – 08:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

FRI 19.08.2022 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

Related content

A woman carrying a child and belongings wades through floodwaters following heavy rainfall in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song Pulitzer Prize finalist for Feature Photography

Why climate change often hits women harder than men 30.05.2022

Stronger weather extremes prove particularly damaging for women and worsen existing inequalities, scientists have shown.

Homes are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Lafitte, La. The weather died down shortly before dawn. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Climate change: Cost of weather disasters surged in 2021 27.12.2021

The 10 most expensive weather disasters of 2021 caused more than $170 billion (€150 billion) in damages, UK charity Christian Aid has reported. That's up $20 billion on last year's figure.

26.02.2020 *** TOPSHOT - This handout photo taken and released by the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) on February 26, 2020, shows a child walking in the flooded schoolyard after recent rains at the Mulheres de Macombe Primary School in Beira, Mozambique. - UN-Habitat in partnership with the Mozambique Ministry of Education is rebuilding classrooms destroyed by cyclone Idai in 2019. (Photo by KAREL PRINSLOO / UNCDF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / UNCDF / KAREL PRINSLOO - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Climate change hit poorest countries hardest in 2019 25.01.2021

Heavy rain and storms exacerbated by climate change particularly affected East Africa, Asia and South America in 2019, according to the latest Climate Risk Index.

Advertisement