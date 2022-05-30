Canadian Ranchers at their Breaking Point

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Wildfires and floods have nearly destroyed the MacDonalds' farm, but they won’t give up. Even if they rebuild their ranches the psychological trauma will remain.
That's why the Canadian government is offering mental health support.
Also on Global 3000:
Hard times for rug dealers in Iran
Sanctions have hit Iran hard. Poverty is on the rise, and people are taking to the streets. Rug dealers in Kashan are going through hard times as well. Few in Iran can afford the rugs and exports have sunk drastically.
Seychelles undergoing conservation & tourism rush
The Cousin Island in Seychelles is a conservation area that’s home to 300,000 species of birds. The island offers a glimpse into how the Seychelles Islands would be without human interference. Rangers give tours and protect its wildlife.
Star chef in Argentina founds co-op garden
Argentina has long been in the throes of an economic crisis, with high inflation and rising poverty. Star Chef Martin Lukesch founded a co-op garden to fight hunger among the poor. People there work together and enjoy the fruits of their labor.
