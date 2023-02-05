  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Oil & gas industry
Symbolbild | Drogenkonsum
Image: Esben Hansen/PantherMedia/IMAGO
HealthNorth America

Canadian province decriminalizes hard drugs

Ines Eisele
58 minutes ago

The Canadian province of British Columbia has launched a pilot project to help decrease the number of overdoses and reduce stigma surrounding drug use.

https://p.dw.com/p/4N4nB

Drug policy remains a hotly debated topic among experts and politicians. What should a state's policy towards soft and drugs be and how can it reach certain goals? While many countries rely on prohibition and punitive measures, others have begun taking a more liberal approach.

For example, Canada legalized the sale and consumption of cannabis in 2018, with the aim of decreasing demand on the black market and decreasing drug-related crime.

Now, the country's northwestern province of British Columbia has launched an ambitious pilot project that will run for at least three years: Since January 31, 2023, people found in possession of up to 2.5 grams of hard drugs will no longer be committing an offense. Adults carrying a combined total of fewer than 2.5 grams of cocaine (in powder or "crack" form), methamphetamine, MDMA, heroin, morphine, fentanyl will not be arrested or prosecuted. Nor will the substances be  confiscated.

Carolyn Bennett, Canada's Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, said that she had "thoroughly reviewed and carefully considered both the public health and public safety impacts of this request."

"Eliminating criminal penalties for those carrying small amounts of illicit drugs for personal use will reduce stigma and harm and provide another tool for British Columbia to end the overdose crisis."

Members of the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users
Members of the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users are informed of their rights under the new pilot projectImage: JENNIFER GAUTHIER/REUTERS

The Canadian government hopes that decriminalization will reduce the number of drug-related deaths. The idea is that the move will lessen the stigma attached to drug use, and encourage people to seek the help they need. 

No easy solution in sight for the opioid epidemic

The US also has a big problem with drug addiction and drug-related deaths. Jonathan Caulkins, a professor and drug policy expert at Carnegie Melon University in Pittsburgh, said that the "root causes are twofold."

"The first was very liberal, prescribing prescription opioids, which led distressingly large numbers of people to develop opioid use disorder. In the United States to the order of five million people, and in Canada proportionately roughly the same."

The addictive nature of legal opioids was concealed and downplayed by pharmaceutical companies for years. Many patients who used them eventually transitioned to illegal drugs such as heroin or even fentanyl, which is even more potent. Since then, the number of people who have died from overdoses in Canada has probably increased significantly.

But what's the best approach to this epidemic? Jonathan Caulkins says it's striking that though the US and Canada have applied different policies, the outcomes are devastatingly similar. "The horrible truth, though, is that even if we do everything right, it doesn't make the problem go away," he says. 

That's why the Canadian government has stated for years that it's "committed to a comprehensive public health approach to the overdose crisis that is focused on reducing harms, saving lives, and getting people the supports they desire and need." This includes access to drug tests and the opportunity for those struggling with addiction to use substances while being monitored by a medical professional.

Other countries, including Portugal, have also experimented with decriminalizing small amounts of drugs. So far, Oregon is the only US state to do so. But according to Caulkin, the results of these measures have been modest at best.

Canada has also experimented with other approaches. In adherence with the country's "safer supply" policy, the government provides drug users with medication to discourage them from relying on the black market. That prevents them from consuming dangerous substances or taking doses that are too high. 

A woman has her arms crossed around a picture of her and her daughter
Crystal Daignault holds a photograph of herself with her late daughter Claudia, who died from fentanyl poisoning Image: Darryl Dyck/Zuma/IMAGO

The 'war on drugs' has failed

The fact remains that the "war on drugs," which involves prohibition and draconian punishments, has been a spectacular failure. The Global Commission on Drug Policy, an independent commission comprised of politicians, business people, and human rights experts, issued a report on the matter in 2011. It stated: "Policymakers believed that harsh law enforcement action against those involved in drug production, distribution and use would lead to an ever-diminishing market in controlled drugs such as heroin, cocaine and cannabis, and the eventual achievement of a ‘drug free world'. In practice, the global scale of illegal drug markets – largely controlled by organized crime – has grown dramatically over this period."

But many also have reservations about complete legalization. The opioid crisis was largely triggered by widespread and easy access to substance. And alcohol and nicotine, which in many countries are the only legal drugs, are also responsible for addiction issues that are at least partially related to the fact that they're readily available.

A man sitting down, wearing a black cap injects a needle into his arm
A drug user makes an injection at a supervised drug injection site in Vancouver, CanadaImage: Liang Sen ly/Xinhua/IMAGO

What remains, experts believe, is something of a compromise between complete legalization and complete prohibition – the decriminalization of certain amounts of particular drugs, as part of a safer supply strategy for instance, can at least help to limit damage.

Most observers agree on one thing: There's never been a world without drugs, and in all likelihood there won't be one in the future either. Canada's efforts will probably have little impact on how illegal drugs are produced and traded. 

Caulkins doubts that drug use will be reduced considering that it is actually being made easier. However, he's optimistic that progressive measures will help to lessen drug-related damage to  society and public health.

This article was translated from German.

 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Inside Europe Teaser

Inside Europe 07.02.2020

Inside Europe 07.02.2020

The EU defies pressure from the US to ban Huawei from the bloc's 5G networks - The EU and Britain clash over a post-Brexit trade deal – The status of Gibraltar post-Brexit - How Portugal won the war on drugs - Insulting Islam in France – Getting migrants into Germany’s workforce - The risks in Turkey of raising the alarm about pollution – A car-free city in Spain - Religious graffiti in Russia
PoliticsFebruary 7, 202054:59 min
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Ukraine updates: Scholz says tank agreement stops escalation

Conflicts19 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Esther Brown and Ukeme Tom, 37, members of the female-only security team Dragon Squad Limited, guard newly crowned king Obong Ibanga Ikpe at his coronation ceremony in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, Nigeria, October 29, 2022.

Nigeria: Women ensure security

Nigeria: Women ensure security

Society56 minutes ago10 images
More from Africa

Asia

Pervez Musharraf

Pervez Musharraf: A soldier on many fronts

Pervez Musharraf: A soldier on many fronts

Politics12 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Blue AfD logo with red arrow pointing upwards and the words Alternative für Deutschland

Germany's far-right AfD marks 10 years since its founding

Germany's far-right AfD marks 10 years since its founding

Politics11 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Raphael Varane on the ground in the World Cup Final

Raphael Varane reminds football to remember the person

Raphael Varane reminds football to remember the person

Soccer52 minutes ago
More from Europe

Middle East

The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salmon goes by MBS

Saudi Arabia: Executions thwart trust in reforms

Saudi Arabia: Executions thwart trust in reforms

PoliticsFebruary 3, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Symbolbild | Drogenkonsum

Canadian province decriminalizes hard drugs

Canadian province decriminalizes hard drugs

Health58 minutes ago
More from North America

Latin America

Brazil's retired ship called Sao Paulo seen sailing across the Atlantic

Brazil sinks warship in Atlantic amid environmental concerns

Brazil sinks warship in Atlantic amid environmental concerns

Nature and EnvironmentFebruary 4, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage