Canada police make arrests over killing of Sikh activist

Canadian police have arrested three men thought to have been involved in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh activist whose death last year triggered a huge diplomatic row between Ottawa and New Delhi.

Canadian police have arrested three suspects in the 2023 killing of Canadian citizen and Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) reported that the three men are facing first-degree murder and conspiracy charges.

The men are reportedly accused of being shooters, drivers and spotters on the day Nijjar was gunned down in June last year outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, a suburb of Vancouver with a large Sikh population.

Canada, India in diplomatic row over Sikh activist's killing To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Diplomatic row

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last year that his government was investigating "credible allegations" that Indian government agents had been involved in Nijjar's death.

India had labeled Nijjar, 45, a "terrorist" over his advocacy for an independent Sikh state. The accusation shocked the Sikh community in Canada, who make up roughly 2% of Canada's population.

Nijjar was an outspoken advocate for the creation of a separate Sikh state known as Khalistan, a movement that saw violent clashes between supporters and the Indian government in the 1970s and 1980s. The movement is outlawed in India.

Following Nijjar's death, both India and Canada expelled senior diplomats. At the height of the tensions, India temporarily suspended visa services for Canadian citizens.

The rift between the two countries put major Western countries in an uncomfortable position.

rm/nm (Reuters, AFP)