 Can we save the African wild dog from extinction? | Global Ideas | DW | 22.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Global Ideas

Can we save the African wild dog from extinction?

They're intelligent, live in a unique social hierarchy and are important predators in their ecosystems. Can the highly endangered African wild dog be saved?

Watch video 07:20
Now live
07:20 mins.

Zimbabwe: Help for Africa's wild dogs

Project aim:  To maintain the population of African wild dogs in Zimbabwe

Project partners: Lowveld Wild Dog Project / African Wildlife Conservation Fund

Project area: Save Valley Conservancy in Zimbabwe, which covers 750,000 acres (304,000 hectares) and is one of Africa's largest private wildlife reserves

Project budget: Approx $200,000 (€173,000) yearly

African wild dogs are among Africa's most endangered predators — only 6,000-7,000 still roam the continent. The pack hunters require space, which is steadily shrinking as human populations grow. The dogs are also at risk from poacher traps and rabies passed on by domesticated animals.

The shrinking populations of wild dogs means there are fewer of them to help regulate populations of herbivores such as antelopes, that impact local vegetation. The animals are also highly intelligent and live in complex social structures.

The Save Valley Conservancy in Zimbabwe is one of the few safe spaces for the dogs. Conservationists there are trying to save the remaining animals, even in times of political and economic chaos in the country. 

A film by Jürgen Schneider

Audios and videos on the topic

Zimbabwe: Help for Africa's wild dogs  

Related content

Der Rio Magdalena - Kolumbien

Protecting the biodiversity of Colombia's unique wetlands 21.01.2019

When the river Magdalena in Colombia bursts its banks the water flows into a ciénaga, a unique wetland bursting with invaluable biodiversity. Today, climate change has put this under threat.

Global Ideas Indien Gurugaon Proteste gegen Straßenbauprojekt

In Delhi, nature is pitted against development 16.01.2019

Created in a grassroots effort by local residents, a biodiversity park near India's capital New Delhi serves as a green haven for people and wildlife. Now authorities want to build a six-lane highway across it.

USA Bisonherde

America's Plains Indians bring back bison to their lands 08.01.2019

Plains Indians and conservationists are reintroducing the iconic American buffalo to public lands and reservations, a century after the creature's decline.

Advertisement
default

What is Global Ideas?

Conserving biodiversity, protecting the climate and inspiring others to do the same. That's the goal of the environment projects we profile. 

Multimedia specials

globalideas Teaser – Saiga1_mit Logo

Saigas in distress: The mystery of the dead antelopes

An online documentary about a journey deep into the Kazakh steppes to solve a deadly mystery and save an ancient and unique species from extinction. 

living planet

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you. 